Watch K-State Legend Michael Beasley Pester Dwight Howard In Big3 Matchup
Every rookie has their "Welcome to the League" moment.
Well, Dwight Howard isn't exactly a rookie to the game, but he is a newcomer to the Big3 basketball league. And as the newest star to sprout on the scene, he was tested by one of the league's veterans, Michael Beasley.
Beasley's Miami 305 defeated Howard and the LA Riot, with Beasley pushing Howard's buttons all game.
Beasley attended Kansas State for one season, showcasing one of the most dominant freshman displays in collegiate history. He averaged 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 2007-08, attracting the Miami Heat to select him with the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
Though Beasley was a journeyman for much of his career, he is still regarded as one of basketball's all-time greatest one-on-one competitors. NBA veteran Stephen Jackson even declared he would've been successful in the pros with fairer circumstances.
“If you had to pick a logo for a one-on-one like you have for the NBA, I think the logo would be Michael Beasley," Jackson said last Tuesday on his All the Smoke podcast. "He’s a walking bucket, he be scoring. Everyone knows that if they would’ve gave him a solid chance in the league, he would’ve had an amazing career.”
Nevertheless, the Kansas State legend is still making headlines among the game's most recognizable figures.
