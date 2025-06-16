Kansas State Adds Agile Three-Star Defensive Lineman To 2026 Recruiting Class
Kansas State has secured a commitment from another three-star defensive player, continuing to solidify the 2026 recruiting class.
Kingston Hall, a 6-foot-3 and 267-pound defensive lineman from Oklahoma, announced his commitment to Kansas State on Sunday. The three-star prospect chose the Wildcats over Baylor, East Central, Maryland, North Texas, UNLV, among others.
This past season at Tahlequah High School, Hall recorded 37 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks. A multi-sport athlete, Hall ran a 12.27 100-meter dash at 267 pounds.
Hall is ranked as the No. 22 recruit in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.
K-State Picks Up Another Three-Star Athlete In Growing 2026 Class
Kansas State football has been building its 2026 class, adding multiple three-star prospects to establish the roster for the future.
They grabbed another two-way player Sunday afternoon. Grayson High wide receiver/defensive back Hannibal Carter Navies, a three-star 2026 class recruit from Loganville, GA, announced his commitment via social media.
At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Navies also received offers from Arizona State, Arkansas State, and Buffalo as well.
He follows in his father's footsteps in the Big 12, who played at Colorado before his nine-year career in the NFL. The Wildcats are building one of the best classes in the conference, with hopes of building on last year's 9-4 finish this season.
