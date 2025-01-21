WATCH: Ohio State's Will Howard and Ryan Day Crash On Golf Cart After National Championship Win
Ohio State faced a few bumps along the road to their championship run.
Well, I guess you could say they hit a new curve after winning the title too. Coach Ryan Day and quarterback Will Howard were riding a golf cart after the game that crashed into the wall.
Thankfully, everyone was fine, and were able to continue celebrating their first title since 2015.
COACH DAY ON WHAT HE SAW IN WILL HOWARD AT K-STATE: "It started with me when I first met Will. I saw something in him, a football IQ intelligence. I saw him play on film at Kansas State and win championships and win big games and be able to make an impact with his feet but also throw with accuracy and anticipate throws. And those are things that are hard to find. Then you see a guy, you meet him, and his football IQ and maturity is what kind of captured me."
HOWARD ON ADVERSITY BRINGING TEAM TOGETHER: "It made us come together, and it really challenged us," Howard said. "We were in a rough spot, and I just gotta give all the credit to the guys in that locker room for coming together and not letting that separate us but making us come closer. I really don't think we'd be here if it weren't for some of the adversity we've faced this year. It makes it that much sweeter."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.