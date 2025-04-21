What Does Aaron Rodgers' Latest Comments Mean For Steelers Targets Like Will Howard?
The Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers saga gets more infuriating as it progresses.
The four-time MVP was very passive discussing his potential on the six-time champions, basically opening the door for Pittsburgh to draft a quarterback instead of waiting for Rodgers to decide.
“This entire time, I haven't felt like I owed anybody a decision at any point,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday afternoon. “This is my life, my life is different. I've said, ‘Listen, if you need to move on and do something, by all means. All love and respect if that's the decision that needs to be made.’ But there's been no deadline, and I've talked to [head coach Mike Tomlin] many times."
This means they will likely look early in the Draft for signal-callers like Jaxson Dart and Shadeur Sanders, instead of waiting for someone like former Kansas State's Will Howard in the late rounds. Some projected Howard to Pittsburgh, but they need an option far before the fourth round. NFL analyst Damien Woody suggested they move on from Rodgers and focus on the franchise's future.
"I think the Pittsburgh Steelers need a lot more urgency, considering what their other option is," Woody said Monday morning on Get Up. "Mike Tomlin said himself he doesn't want hostages. And when you look at Aaron Rodgers, especially at the latter part of his career, this has been a lot to go with him. Yes, I think he played better after the bye. But you're the Pittsburgh Steelers for Christ's sake. You don't have to be waiting, holding, begging, or pleading for Rodgers to come to your organization. What are we doing here?"
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.