Former K-State Women's Basketball Guard Jada Thorpe Now A Viral Internet Sensation
It's been a while since former women's college basketball player Jada Thorpe has touched the court.
At least, at the collegiate level. Thorpe played two seasons at Kansas State but barely saw any action. In fact, she attempted just one field goal and didn't log a single statistic in any other category. She played in five games her second season after missing an entire year due to injury. Thorpe really began to shine at Western Illinois, where she averaged double digits in scoring in both seasons.
Since, she became a brand ambassador for Ethika and a public figure on social media with more than 475K Instagram followers. Thorpe models Ethika clothing as a female fashion and lifestyle influencer.
She is enjoying post-collegiate success as her former Wildcats are flourishing in their own way. Kansas State is 17-1 to start the season, including 5-0 in the Big 12. K-State coach Jeff Mittie spoke about the players' diversity as the team's biggest asset.
"All 10 on our roster can really play," Mittie said after blowing out BYU last Saturday. "There were things I wasn't happy about in this game, but when we're at our best, we have all 10. We've had good balance over the course of the season; it's been a big strength of ours. One of the things we're all striving for is when you have that kind of balance, it's about making the right play. Nobody has to force shots. If we're making the right play, we have enough balance that it might be Temira's night tonight and somebody else's the following night."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.