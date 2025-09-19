What's Working, What Isn't for Kansas State at First Bye Week
A 1-3 start to the season is evident to all that the Kansas State Wildcats have fallen short of expectations. According to ESPN Bet, they were the co-favorites in the Big 12 entering the year, but now they are facing a 0-1 hole in conference play and have many glaring issues to address.
Arguably, the core of the issue is in Kansas State's running game. The team ranks 12th-worst in rushing grade, according to PFF, and the advanced data support this notion.
The Wildcats average -0.13 expected points added (EPA) per rush attempt, and the team has a success rate of 33.7%, which accounts for how often teams pick up the necessary yardage to stay ahead of the sticks. In other words, the numbers match up with the eyes.
One explanation for this is the absence of junior running back Dylan Edwards. After just five carries in a Week 0 loss to Iowa State, the up-and-comer missed a pair of games due to an ankle injury. He exited again after making his return in Week 4 against Arizona, and his timeline remains unclear.
In Edwards' stead, the Wildcats have relied on redshirt sophomore Joe Jackson and redshirt freshman DeVon Rice. Jackson had 43 career carries and Rice had one career carry heading into the season; they have 30 carries for 136 yards and 18 carries for 77 yards, respectively. In fact, the team's second-highest rusher is also their receiving leader, Jayce Brown, with three carries for 104 yards.
One solution could be to incorporate Avery Johnson more in the running game. He has been credited with 24 rushing attempts, but five of them are sacks or scrambles. He is the Wildcats' best talent in the running game, and the Wildcats need to control the ball. They have the third-worst average time of possession among Power Four schools and sixth in the country (22 minutes and 54 seconds).
If the Wildcats can expand their run game, it will only serve to help them in the passing game. The offense, production-wise, has not been awful. Johnson has thrown for six touchdowns, one interception, and 851 yards, and Brown leads the Big 12 in receptions with 25.
But with 11 turnover-worthy plays leading to just one actualized turnover, solutions need to be simplified for Johnson, and a balanced attack could be the first step.
The defense, all things considered, has been solid. Considering the loss in the time-of-possession column, which could be attributed to Kansas State's poor ball-control offense, the effort has been admirable.
School
Time of Possession
Points Allowed per Game
Yards Allowed per Game
Opponent 3rd Down Conversion Rate
Louisiana
20:22 (136th)
33.0
428.5
56.00%
Miami (OH)
20:50 (135th)
31.0
387.0
57.69%
Cincinnati
21:39 (134th)
20.0
362.5
47.06%
Buffalo
22:05 (133rd)
25.5
433.0
47.22%
Louisville
22:48 (132nd)
14.0
263.0
41.18%
Kansas State
22:54 (131st)
23.7
352.3
38.89%
The Kansas State Wildcats' defense has faced 80.3 plays per game (the 11th most in the country) and 18.0 third downs per game (the third most). If the offense can put together more long drives — only five total drives of five or more minutes — they can give the defense fewer opportunities for mistakes.
Going forward, K-State has three Big 12 matchups before its second bye, the perfect chance to roll out a first wave of changes before a heavy-hitting closing stretch. The Wildcats host UCF on Saturday, Sept. 27, followed by a road date with Baylor and a return home against TCU. If Kansas State can recover from its early-season woes, there could be optimism yet for the Wildcats.
However, a schedule of Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Utah, and Colorado will put Kansas State to the test. If they can't come through out of their first bye, there may be little room for optimism during the final five games.
"I don't know what our identity is right now after four games," head coach Chris Klieman said after K-State's loss to Army. "I thought I did after Iowa State, but that hasn't come to fruition." After an early break in September, it's time for the Wildcats to regroup and find that identity.
The Wildcats kick off their Week 5 contest with UCF at 11 a.m. CDT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., an important litmus test for how the Wildcats' season may go.