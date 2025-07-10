Can K-State's Dylan Edwards Follow NFL Footsteps Of DJ Giddens, Deuce Vaughn?
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards is starting to receive similar preseason hype as quarterback Avery Johnson and coach Chris Klieman.
But his latest laud might be the highest he's received thus far. Klieman likened Edwards' Kansas State journey to that of school legends DJ Giddens and Deuce Vaughn.
“I’m excited about the running back room," Klieman said at Big 12 Media Day. "Before DJ Giddens, we had a kid named Deuce Vaughn that a lot of people heard about. Deuce may have been the best college football player I’ve ever seen. People said, ‘What are you gonna do when you don’t have Deuce Vaughn?’ Then all of a sudden, DJ Giddens came on. We have running backs.”
The Wildcats' recent track record with their premier rushers speaks for itself. Giddens (Indianapolis Colts) and Vaughn's (Dallas Cowboys) college production skyrocketed them to the NFL. If Edwards's Rate Bowl performance is any indication of his capability, Wildcats fans are in great hands. In his first game as the featured rusher, Edwards recorded 18 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns, with two receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown.
Klieman believes Edwards can achieve the same success as the two prolific running backs. He also attributed the junior's potential to the offensive upgrades around him this offseason.
“Dylan Edwards is a star, and he’s a game breaker," Klieman said. "He’s gonna be better because of a guy like Joe Jackson, who is another good talented running back. And they’re both gonna be better because of the ability for us to have more playmakers outside.”
Perhaps we'll hear Edwards' name called in Washington, D.C. in 2027.
