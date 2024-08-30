Why Kansas State DB Marques Sigle Is A "Culture" Player
There have been more highly-rated players at Kansas State than defensive back Marques Sigle.
What he lacked in recruiting stars is made up in heart. Sigle is one of hardest-working players on the roster, so the reward was earning a spot as one of the team captains. This year, he is serving as the leader of the secondary.
"Very proud of him," K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said. "It's cool that a guy can come in here and be in the program for two years and do what he's done and get the clout that he has. He's not a huge verbal guy. He's not a quiet guy by any means. He's not the loudest guy. He's just a guy that's going to do his business every day."
In 2023, Sigle transferred from North Dakota State. Last year he had 63 tackles in 12 starts on the way to earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors. Klanderman said players like Sigle are a necessity to programs wanting to build a strong culture.
"He works his butt off in practice, never has a sense of entitlement," Klanderman said. "He works like he's still trying to earn stuff all the time. Players see that. Players try to emulate that. That's how good culture gets started by getting guys like that in the program."
The Wildcats open the season Saturday against UT-Martin at Bill Snyder Field.
