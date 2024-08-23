Why Kansas State WR Keagan Johnson Is Primed For Breakout Campaign
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Keagan Johnson is entering his fourth season of collegiate football, hopefully the best by far.
Johnson recorded 21 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns in his first year with the Wildcats. It's a solid campaign, but wideout coach Matthew Middleton is expecting much more from Johnson in the upcoming season.
"Keagan is just a really mature young man who works really hard," Middleton said. "He doesn't say too much unless he needs to."
Alongside Johnson are sophomore Jayce Brown and the established Dante Cephas, who is entering his first year with the team. Reports are hyping Johnson as a star of the Wildcats' offense, but he must meet expectations with quarterback Avery Johnson at the helm.
"He's a cerebral young man, so he pays attention to what's going on and really dives in on the work," Middleton said. "He focuses on the things that he needs to do so he can have success for the team. Keagan's just consistent off and on the field, so he puts in a lot of work to become a consistent person and player."
K-State's year starts on Aug. 31 against the UT Martin Skyhawks.
