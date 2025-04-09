Will Howard Receives Huge Acclaim Drawing Comparisons To NFL MVP Josh Allen
National champion quarterback Will Howard received a surprising correlation from veteran NFL analyst/coach Jon Gruden.
Gruden compared the former Kansas State quarterback to 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, mirroring their body frames and long-range passing. Gruden even called Howard a "dual-threat" signal-caller.
“How the hell do people not like you as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft? Didn't you win the national title? So what else do you gotta do? You’re like a young Josh Allen,” Gruden said on the Gruden QB Class web series.
Howard mirrors Allen in the build, but the lack of rushing in his play style reduces the "dual-threat" labels. Howard had some stellar games on the ground last postseason but still only had 226 rushing yards on 105 attempts last season.
As Howard nears the Draft, the professional comparisons will continue rolling in for Howard. His prolific fifth season elevated his stock in the pros, illustrated by 1,150 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Buckeyes' title run.
K-STATE HOOPS ACQUIRE STAR GUARD FROM TRANSFER PORTAL
The Kansas State Wildcats are reeling after losing sharpshooter Brendan Hausen to the transfer portal.
But don't worry, Wildcats fans, help is on the way. Former Monmouth star Abdi Bashir Jr. announced his commitment to Kansas State Monday, giving Kansas State the guard support they need.
Bashir ranked right outside the top 15 in scoring across the country last season, averaging 20.1 points. The Wildcats need offensive help after losing three of its top four scorers from last year.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.