Josh Allen Shared Sweet Message to Wife Hailee Steinfeld After Pregnancy Announcement
The Bills and Josh Allen had a lot to celebrate on Sunday after their incredible 35–31 comeback win over the AFC East-leading Patriots.
The reigning MVP had even more to celebrate off of the football field. On Friday, Allen and his wife, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, announced on social media that they are expecting their first child.
After the exciting win, CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn asked the quarterback if this excitement at home helped motivate him on the field Sunday afternoon. Additionally, his teammate Dawson Knox and his wife welcomed a daughter last week. Allen laughed saying he wasn’t sure these baby announcements were the luck the Bills needed, but he still found a way to share a sweet message to his wife in that moment.
“Obviously very happy, very blessed,” Allen said with a big smile on his face. “I love my team. I love my wife, she’s my favorite teammate.”
It’s unknown when Allen and Steinfeld will welcome their new baby, but likely it will be before the 2026 season starts. Maybe Allen will have his first Super Bowl title to celebrate this offseason on top of becoming a dad—we’ll see.