Will Howard Revealed Pre-Season Conversation With Ohio State's Ryan Day That Fueled Championship Run
When former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard transferred to Ohio State, the goal was to compete for a title.
They did exactly that. And nearly three months later, Howard is still enjoying the success stemming from the Buckeyes' dominant postseason run after entering NFL Draft conversations.
Howard says the title aspirations started the moment he touched down in Colombus, OH, with coach Ryan Day.
"When coach (Ryan) Day came and met with me, he said, 'I believe that you can be the guy that can lead us to the national title,'" Howard said on Gruden's QB Class Monday. "And I said, 'I'm not gonna let you down.' I love being the underdog, and when people don't expect me to go out and do things, I do it. I think that's the story of me being in the Draft this year. I wouldn't rather be in any other place that I'm at."
Howard threw for 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions last postseason, earning the National Championship Offensive MVP after a 231-yard passing performance.
Howard's championship run elevated him from a second thought to a potential third or fourth-round selection, with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints as possible suitors to add depth.
KANSAS STATE LANDS BIG TIME SCORER IN TRANSFER PORTAL
The Kansas State Wildcats are reeling after losing sharpshooter Brendan Hausen to the transfer portal.
But don't worry, Wildcats fans, help is on the way. Former Monmouth star Abdi Bashir Jr. announced his commitment to Kansas State Monday, giving Kansas State the guard support they need.
This came just days after Bashir announced his departure from the Hawks.
Bashir ranked right outside the top 15 in scoring across the country last season, averaging 20.1 points. The Wildcats need offensive help after losing three of its top four scorers from last year.
