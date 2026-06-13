Louisville Baseball 2025-26 Transfer Tracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The College World Series might be in full swing, but for the programs that didn't make it to Omaha, it's now officially transfer portal season.

June 1 marked the first day of the 30-day transfer window for college baseball, meaning that players across the sport have until June 30 to officially enter the portal.

For Louisville, they don't have to attack the portal like their men's basketball and football counterparts had to, but navigating it will still be crucial. The Cardinals are coming off of a 30-27 campaign where they missed the NCAA Tournament, so talent acquisition and management via the portal is going to be of the utmost importance if they are to get back to their winning ways.

This post will be consistently updated when either a current Louisville player enters the portal, or the Cardinals land a player via the portal. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Transferring In (3)

Zakary Spurrier

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Year: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 215-pounds

Transfer Date: June 3, 2026

Previous School: Samford

Note: Earned First-Team All-SoCon honors this past season, finishing with a 2.93 ERA and 35 strikeouts to 11 walks in 30.2 innings pitched across 20 relief appearances. Also had five saves. Spent his freshman season at Kentucky, and is an Elizabethtown native.

Landon Akers

Position: Shortstop

Year: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds

Transfer Date: June 8, 2026

Previous School: Bellarmine

Note: Is a two-time All-ASUN honoree, earning a Second-Team nod as a freshman and then a First-Team pick this past season. Posted one of the best seasons by a Bellarmine player since their jump to D1, hitting .357/.421/.536

Sam Skarich

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Year: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

Transfer Date: June 11, 2026

Previous School: Louisiana-Monroe

Note: Spent the last two years with the Warhawks. Didn't play in 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, posted a 4.70 ERA with 13 strikeouts against nine walks in 7.2 innings pitched across 11 relief appearances. Played his first two seasons in the JUCO ranks at Southeastern C.C.

Transferring Out (8)

Coen Evrard

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher

Year: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195-pounds

Transfer Date: May 28, 2026

New School: TBD

Note: Only pitched in one appearance, allowing two hits and an earned run on Feb. 14 vs. Michigan State. Did not play in 2025 due to injury.

Kaden Schoenly

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher/First Baseman

Year: Freshman

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 215-pounds

Transfer Date: May 28, 2026

New School: TBD

Note: Played in just four games and had just two at-bats, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Chase Porter

Position: Outfielder

Year: Freshman

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 180-pounds

Transfer Date: May 28, 2026

New School: TBD

Note: Did not play this past season. Was the No. 267 prospect in the Class of 2025.

A.J. Martin

Position: Infielder

Year: Senior

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 175-pounds

Transfer Date: May 28, 2026

New School: TBD

Note: Went 1-for-11 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts in eight games and two starts. Transferred in from Charleston Southern last offseason.

Collin Osenbaugh

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher/Infielder

Year: Freshman

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190-pounds

Transfer Date: June 3, 2026

New School: TBD

Note: Did not play in 2026. Was the No. 16 player in the state of Indiana in the Class of 2025.

Bryce Koch

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Year: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215-pounds

Transfer Date: June 3, 2026

New School: TBD

Note: Saw one appearance, giving up two walks and an earned run while recording no outs on Mar. 3 vs. Morehead State. Transferred in from Cincinnati last offseason.

Colton Hartman

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher

Year: Junior

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 215-pounds

Transfer Date: June 9, 2026

New School: TBD

Note: Made 14 appearances and 11 starts, finished with a 5.91 ERA and 56 strikeouts against 33 walks in 45.2 innings - the third-most on the team. Posted a career ERA on 6.97 during his three years as a Cardinal.

Nicholas Ballard

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher

Year: Freshman

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 200-pounds

Transfer Date: June 10, 2026

New School: TBD

Note: Finished with a 10.13 ERA in 8.0 innings pitched across nine relief appearances, striking out nine batters while allowing eight walks.

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(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)