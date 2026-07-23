The Ville Drops Series Finale vs. La Familia

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball alumni team will not be moving on in The Basketball Tournament.

Returning to Memorial Coliseum for the third and final game of their opening round TBT series against La Familia, The Ville was not able to topple the Kentucky alumni team in their own building, falling 63-57 on Wednesday.

The Ville are eliminated from this year's TBT, marking their earliest exit in their four years participating in the event. They previous dropped game one of the best-of-three series 72-68 at Memorial this past Saturday, before responding with an 82-62 blowout win in Freedom Hall on Monday to even the series.

Leading 21-10 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter, it seemed like The Ville was en route to another blowout win. However, La Familia completely turned the game on its head over the second and third quarter, going on an extended 31-13 run to turn an 11-point deficit into a seven-point lead at the 3:03 mark of the third period.

The UofL alumni were able to claw back, and even tie the game at one point during the Elam Ending. The UK alumni then proceeded to score the final six points to seal the game.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points for The Ville, while Trey Lewis added 16. For La Familia, Archie Goodwin had a game-best 22 points - including the game-winner - while Darryl Morsell finished with 20.

After having a blazing hot shooting performance in game two, The Ville followed that up by only going 22-of-60 from the field - which included an ice-cold 6-of-31 mark on three-point attempts. Meanwhile, La Familia shot 26-of-53 overall, and had eight blocks+steals compared to The Ville's four.

The Ville didn't have the greatest shooting start to the game, only connecting on nine of their 21 first quarter attempts. That being said, they made it up by excelling on the boards and playing stout defense. They held La Familia to 4-of-12 in the period, and out-rebounded them 12-to-7 - including six offensive boards - to claim a 21-13 advantage through the first period.

These shooting woes on both sides carried into the second quarter. Despite leading by as much as 11, the UofL alumni only went 3-of-17 in the period. Fortunately for them, the UK alumni weren't much better, as they were 6-of-15 in the second - resulting in The Ville holding onto a 30-25 lead at the break.

When the two teams returned, La Familia was able to flip the script. Shooting 9-of-14 in the period, they were able to score 16 of the first 20 points of the third quarter. While The Ville did go 5-of-9 from the field in this period, they were still out-scored 20-10 in the third, and entered the fourth quarter trailing 45-40. The UofL alumni were able to cut their deficit to as little as one in the fourth quarter, but went into the Elam Ending facing a 55-51 deficit.

Lewis drained a three to open the Elam Ending, then after a Morsell jumper, Harrell hit a three of his own to tie the game. However, Morsell made another jumper, then Goodwin hit back-to-back shots to clinch the game for La Familia.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Trey Lewis: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)