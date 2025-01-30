Louisville Baseball Picked to Finish Ninth in 2025 ACC Preseason Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once one of the ACC's preeminent college baseball powerhouses, Louisville has found themselves in a bit of a tough spot over the last few years. As such, this was reflected in the league's 2025 Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll, which was released on Thursday.
The Cardinals were voted to finish ninth in the now division-less ACC by the league's 16 head coach, garnering 128 total votes in the poll. Virginia was picked as the ACC preseason favorite, receiving 13 of the 16 first place votes.
This does not come as a complete surprise. Louisville finished their 2024 campaign with a mark of 32-24, missing the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. Head coach Dan McDonnell will be entering his 19th year with the program, and sports an overall record of 751-333-1.
Despite their recent lack of postseason success, there is reason to believe that Louisville can have a bounce back season. They bring back five of their 11 qualified hitters from an offense that was among the best in the country, only return 169.0 of the 483.0 inning pitched from the worst pitching staff of the McDonnell era, and did a good job of replacing talent lost - whether it be from traditional high school recruiting or the transfer portal.
The first pitch of the 2025 season is set for Friday, Feb. 14 at 8:00 p.m. EST against Texas down in Arlington, Tex. for the Shriners Children's College Showdown, with their home opener set for Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs. Xavier.
2025 ACC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll
First-place votes in parenthesis
- Virginia (13) – 251
- Florida State (2) – 230
- North Carolina – 217
- Clemson (1) – 214
- Duke – 182
- Wake Forest – 171
- NC State – 168
- Stanford – 143
- Louisville – 128
- Georgia Tech – 113
- Miami – 87
- Virginia Tech – 85
- California – 60
- Pitt – 52
- Notre Dame – 44
- Boston College - 31
(Photo of Eddie King Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
