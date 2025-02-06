Watch: 2025 Louisville Baseball Media Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College baseball is just over a week away from making its triumphant return.
On Thursday, the Louisville baseball program held the 2025 edition of their annual Media Day at Jim Patterson Stadium, near the campus of the University of Louisville. The Cardinals are set to begin their upcoming season on Friday, Feb. 14 in Arlington, Tex. for the Shriners Children's College Showdown, with their home opener set for Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs. Xavier.
"This is a fun time of the year," head coach Dan McDonnell said. "We're chomping at the bit. We got a long way to go, even though we open up a week from Friday, but it's an exciting time. We're looking forward to playing somebody with a different uniform on in the other dugout."
Despite missing the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four years, there is reason to believe that Louisville can have a bounce back season. They bring back five of their 11 qualified hitters from an offense that was among the best in the country, only return 169.0 of the 483.0 inning pitched from the worst pitching staff of the McDonnell era, and did a good job of replacing talent lost - whether it be from traditional high school recruiting or the transfer portal.
Below are the videos from McDonnell's media day press conference, as well as select players from the team:
Head Coach Dan McDonnell
Right-Handed PitchersTucker Biven and Patrick Forbes
Catcher Matt Klein, Outfielder Zion Rose and Outfielder Eddie King Jr.

(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
