Dayton Transfer Guard De'Shayne Montgomery Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program now has a starting five's worth of transfer portal additions in the current cycle.

Former Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He's coming off of a visit to UofL's campus on Wednesday, and had previously visited NC State and Oregon as well.

Montgomery is the fifth transfer to commit to Louisville so far this offseason. He joins Kansas forward/center Flory Bidunga, Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas wing Karter Knox and Iowa stretch four Alvaro Folgueiras.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard was one of the best players in the Atlantic-10 Conference this past season, earning Third-Team All-A10 honors. Starting in 36 games for the Flyers, Montgomery averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 33.5 percent on three-point tries. He also averaged 2.1 steals per game, which was the second-most in the A-10 and 19th in all of D1.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla native started his collegiate career at Mount St. Mary's, where he was the 2023-24 MAAC Rookie of the Year. That season as a true freshman, he put up 13.2 points, 3.5 steals, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 32 games and 10 starts.

Following his true freshman season, he hit the portal and transferred to Georgia. He only played in 17 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 6.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in the process. That wound up being his lone season with the Bulldogs, as he then transferred to Dayton last offseason.

Louisville's transfer haul joins a roster that only returns two players from last season, guards Adrian Wooley and London Johnson. 11 players departed the program following the end of the 2025-26 season, as five graduated, five more entered the transfer portal, and another declared for the NBA Draft.

On the heels of a very successful year one under Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of De'Shayne Montgomery: Jeff Hanisch - Imagn Images)