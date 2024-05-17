Louisville to Open 2025 Season in the Shriners Children's College Showdown
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the University of Louisville baseball team is set to close out the 2024 regular season on Friday, its opening weekend of the 2025 season was announced.
The Cardinals will be one of six teams competing in the 2025 Shriners Children's College Showdown during the opening weekend of the college baseball season. The tournament will be played Feb. 14-16, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers.
Louisville will be joined by Arizona, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Texas. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.
The Cardinals played in the 2023 Shriners Children’s College Classic in Minute Maid Park in Houston, capturing the title after rolling to victories over Texas A&M, TCU and Michigan.
Home Plate Reserved tickets go on sale on Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. ET at ShrinersShowdown.com and GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball. This premium offering features the only reserved seating in the stadium, and includes reserved parking, early entry, souvenir hat, concessions discounts, souvenir cup with unlimited soft drink refills, access to a private bar and restrooms, and more. For more information, visit GlobeLifeField.com/Premium. General admission tickets for the weekend tournaments and mid-week games will go on sale later this year.
(Photo of Justin West: Andrew Nelles - The Tennessean / USA)
