7th Inning Stretch: Baseball is Back! (Week 1)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following another long offseason, college baseball has finally returned to the Derby City.
The Louisville baseball program begins their 2026 season this weekend, and for the first time in three years, they will be opening up their new season at home. Michigan State comes to Jim Patterson Stadium this weekend for a three-game series, with first pitch coming this Friday.
While they were wandering the wilderness for a few years, the Cardinals are firmly back to being a national power. They're coming off of a season where they were not only able to get back to the NCAA Tournament, but make it all the way to Omaha for their sixth all-time appearance in the College World Series.
Heading into this season, there is belief that not only can UofL get back to the CWS, they could even contend for their first national championship. In both the field and on the mound, the Cards bring back a lot of production and experience from last year's squad.
All that being said, it's time to dive into another season of college baseball, and take a look at Louisville's first week of their 2026 campaign:
News & Notes
- Louisville ranked in the preseason top-25 in every one of the five major collegiate baseball polls, peaking as high as No. 8 (D1Baseball).
- Louisville was picked to finish fourth in the now Atlantic Coast Conference, their highest preseason projection in the league since being picked to win it in 2023.
- Shortstop Alex Alicea, left-handed pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz, right-handed pitcher Peter Michael and outfielder Zion Rose were selected by the players and coaches to be the captains for the 2026 season.
- Rose was named to the preseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, as was fellow outfielder Lucas Moore.
- Rose and Moore were voted as Second-Team Preseason Season All-Americans by D1Baseball, while first baseman Tague Davis earned Third-Team honors.
- Michael was named the No. 78 senior in college baseball by Perfect Game. Rose and Moore were the No. 15 and No. 22 juniors by the publication, while Davis and right-handed pitcher Jake Schweitzer were the No. 35 and No. 99 sophomores. Right handed pitcher Brandon Shannon and infielder Kade Elam were ranked as the No. 63 and 99 freshmen.
- Head coach Dan McDonnell enters his 20th season with the program, compiling a 793-358-1 record during his tenure as the Louisville skipper.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Friday, Feb. 13 at 2:00 p.m. EST vs Michigan State (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
- Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Michigan State (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
- Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Michigan State (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Michigan State Spartans
Head Coach (school record): Jake Boss (468-408)
2025 Record (conference record): 28-27 (13-17 Big Ten)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 2-1
Top Performers (Hitters, 2025):
- INF Sam Busch (54 GP, 51 GS): .289/.381/.584, 15 HR, 62 RBI, 11 2B, 29 BB, 2 SB
- INF Ryan McKay (54 GP, 54 GS): .319/.421/.495, 5 HR, 28 RBI, 20 2B, 36 BB, 11 SB
- OF Parker Picot (52 GP, 51 GS): .261/.314/.500, 8 HR, 37 RBI, 11 2B, 14 BB, 2 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers, 2025):
- LHP Joseph Dzierwa (15 APP, 15 GS): 2.36 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 91.2 IP, 104 K, 22 BB, .201 B/AVG
- LHP Garrett Brewer (17 APP, 0 GS): 4.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 34.1 IP, 41 K, 13 BB, .223 B/AVG
- RHP Tyler Horvath (20 APP, 0 GS): 5.55 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 35.2 IP, 37 K, 10 BB, .268 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
MSU
UL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
8th
RPI
N/A
N/A
SOS
N/A
N/A
Home Record
0-0
0-0
Away Record
0-0
0-0
Neutral Record
0-0
0-0
Hitting (2025):
MSU
UL
Base on Balls
194th (232)
87th (277)
Batting Avg.
242nd (.263)
32nd (.305)
Home Runs
178th (51)
41st (85)
OBP
240th (.366)
79th (.399)
Runs/Game
202nd (6.3)
57th (7.8)
SLG
200th (.416)
42nd (.497)
Pitching (2025):
MSU
UL
ERA
92nd (5.32)
97th (5.39)
Hits/9 Innings
100th (9.32)
60th (8.90)
K/9 Innings
149th (8.2)
40th (9.4)
K/BB Ratio
85th (2.05)
145th (1.69)
WHIP
79th (1.48)
135th (1.60)
BB/9 Innings
59th (3.98)
233rd (5.52)
