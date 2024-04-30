7th Inning Stretch: Running Out of Time (Week 12)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's starting to sound like a broken record at this point, but the Louisville baseball program yet again could not fully capitalize on golden opportunities presented to them.
The Cardinals (25-18, 10-11 ACC) were able to kick off last week with vengeance against Western Kentucky in the midweek matchup, but then proceeded to drop their weekend series against No. 4 Clemson despite being in position to win it outright.
Like so many times in conference play this season, Louisville's efforts at the plate gave themselves a chance to take the series against Clemson, only for the pitching to get in their way. The Cardinals surrendered a seven-run lead in the opener, gave up 12 runs in the first three innings of the finale, with a late comeback in game two the only thing that prevented this from being an outright sweep.
So far this season, Louisville's scoring average of 8.6 runs per game ties the 2020 and 2022 squads for highest in the Dan McDonnell era. But their 6.52 ERA is the worst in McDonnell's 18 seasons at the helm by over a full run (5.21 in 2022).
Louisville entered the Clemson series starting to creep into the NCAA Tournament bubble picture. Now, not only is time starting to run out to improve their NCAA Tournament resume, with the Cardinals sitting at 10th in the ACC standings, we can't rule out them potentially missing out on the ACC Tournament again. It would have to mean everything went wrong again like it did in the final month last season, but it's not unfathomable.
Make no mistake, the rubber is starting to hit the road for Louisville. They have Northern Kentucky and a road series at Boston College on tap this week, face both No. 11 Vanderbilt and No. 15 North Carolina on the road next week, then end the season against at home vs. Indiana and a Notre Dame team that just took a series from No. 8 Wake Forest.
The only way to stop a potential free fall and ensure they give themselves a chance to get back to the NCAA Tournament is win. But, they have to do it now, otherwise the point of no return could start to creep into the picture.
News & Notes
- Louisville remains unranked in of all of the five major collegiate baseball polls.
- Gavin Kilen ranks No. 13 nationally in doubles with 18, and No. 25 in th NCAA's "Toughest to Strike Out" metric
- J.T. Benson ranks No. 11 nationally in stolen bases with 26, and No. 19 in sacrifice flies with six.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 6:00pm vs. Northern Kentucky (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
Away (Eddie Pellagrini Diamond - Chestnut Hill, Mass.)
- Thursday, May 2 at 7:00pm vs. Boston College (ACC Network/93.9 The Ville)
- Friday, May 3 at 5:00pm vs. Boston College (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
- Saturday, May 4 at 12:00pm vs. Boston College (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Northern Kentucky Norse
Head Coach (school record): Dizzy Peyton (74-80)
2024 Record (conference record): 25-18 (13-8)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 16-7
Top Performers (Hitters):
- Liam McFadden-Ackman (43 GP, 43 GS): .414/.539/.833, 17 HR, 68 RBI, 15 2B, 1 3B, 47 BB, 15 SB
- Treyvin Moss (41 GP, 40 GS): .379/.443/.616, 6 HR, 39 RBI, 18 2B, 3 3B, 20 BB, 21 SB
- Cleary Simpson (43 GP, 42 GS): .357/.507/.554, 5 HR, 35 RBI, 10 2B, 3 3B, 41 BB, 15 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Clay Brock (12 APP, 11 GS): 7.26 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 53.1 IP, 53 K, 20 BB, .304 B/AVG
- RHP Tanner Gillis (9 APP, 9 GS): 6.04 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 44.2 IP, 49 K, 21 BB, .243 B/AVG
- RHP Nick McClanahan (22 APP, 0 GS): 8.12 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 37.2 IP, 48 K, 23 BB, .273 B/AVG
Boston College Eagles
Head Coach (school record): Todd Interdonato (21-21)
2024 Record (conference record): 21-21 (8-16)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 20-5
Top Performers (Hitters):
- 1B Kyle Wolff (42 GP, 42 GS): .344/.441/.569, 7 HR, 41 RBI, 13 2B, 1 3B, 13 BB, 3 SB
- OF Cameron Leary (42 GP, 42 GS): .284/.460/.581, 12 HR, 39 RBI, 8 2B, 45 BB,18 SB
- INF Nick Wang (40 GP, 40 GS): .281/.377/.536, 9 HR, 38 RBI, 10 2B, 1 3B, 23 BB, 5 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP John West (11 APP, 11 GS): 5.17 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 62.2 IP, 51 K, 25 BB, .282 B/AVG
- LHP A.J. Colarusso (11 APP, 11 GS): 6.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 51.0 IP, 48 K, 28 BB, .307 B/AVG
- RHP Michael Farinelli (15 APP, 7 GS): 7.28 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 38.1 IP, 36 K, 18 BB, .319 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
Hitting:
Pitching:
(Photo of Kayden Campbell: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
