Louisville Report

7th Inning Stretch: One Last Homestand (Week 14)

The Cardinals are returning home for the final week of the regular season, and they are in desperate need of a strong showing before the ACC Tournament.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Baseball infielders
Louisville Baseball infielders / Jared Anderson - Louisville Report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With as much good as the Louisville baseball program did to help their case for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid a couple weeks ago, all that work was undone this past week.

The Cardinals (29-22, 13-14 ACC) capped off their road trip by going 0-4 last week, dropping a midweek game at Vanderbilt and then getting swept at North Carolina.

This was a golden opportunity for Louisville to not only capture some resume-boosting wins, but to also dramatically increase their RPI, both of which would have done wonders for the NCAA Tournament resume.

Instead, said opportunity was thrown by the wayside. Their series against UNC was particularly brutal, getting out-scored 36-15 in the three-game set. Any hope of securing an at-large bid was almost assuredly dashed.

Now, Louisville returns home for the final week of the regular season, hosting a weekend series vs. Notre Dame. Their scheduled midweek contest against Indiana was rained out.

If the Cardinals have any shot at getting an at-large bid, they have to - at minimum - sweep the Irish, and then get out of pool play in the ACC Tournament. Anything less than than that, and they will most likely have to win the ACC outright to get into the Big Dance.

News & Notes

  • Louisville remains unranked in of all of the five major collegiate baseball polls.
  • Gavin Kilen ranks No. 17 nationally in doubles with 20.
  • J.T. Benson ranks No. 6 nationally in stolen bases with 33, and No. 26 in sacrifice flies with six.
  • Zion Rose ranks No. 14 nationally in triples with five.
  • Sebastian Gongora and Evan Webster are tied for No. 16 nationally in pitching starts with 13.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Thursday, May 16 at 6:00pm vs Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
  • Friday, May 17 at 6:00pm vs. Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
  • Saturday, May 18 at 1:00pm vs. Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Know The Foe

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Head Coach (school record): Shawn Stiffler (57-46)
2024 Record (conference record): 27-22 (9-18)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 37-11

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF David Glancy (46 GP, 46 GS): .307/.410/.581, 13 HR, 42 RBI, 8 2B, 1 3B, 23 BB, 4 SB
  • INF Simon Baumgardt (49 GP, 49 GS): .291/.371/.538, 10 HR, 42 RBI, 13 2B, 1 3B, 22 BB, 2 SB
  • INF Estevan Moreno (45 GP, 41 GS): .291/.379/.649, 12 HR, 39 RBI, 17 2B, 14 BB, 7 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers):

  • RHP Matt Bedford (14 APP, 14 GS): 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 56.1 IP, 36 K, 25 BB, .245 B/AVG
  • RHP Jack Radel (13 APP, 9 GS): 4.10 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 48.1 IP, 37 K, 18 BB, .266 B/AVG
  • RHP Bennett Flynn (18 APP, 0 GS): 4.70 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 38.1 IP, 51 K, 27 BB, .234 B/AVG

Statistical Breakdown

Rankings and Records:

ND

UofL

D1Baseball Ranking

NR

NR

RPI

60th

62nd

SOS

44th

32nd

Home Record

16-8

22-10

Away Record

11-14

7-10

Neutral Record

0-0

0-2

Hitting:

ND

UofL

Base on Balls

219th (201)

145th (226)

Batting Avg.

186th (.271)

17th (.313)

Home Runs

40th (83)

67th (74)

OBP

205th (.370)

46th (.409)

Runs/Game

93rd (7.3)

40th (8.2)

SLG

58th (.497)

25th (.528)

Pitching:

ND

UofL

ERA

120th (5.72)

197th (6.63)

Hits/9 Innings

65th (9.12)

191st (10.18)

K/9 Innings

176th (8.1)

60th (9.3)

K/BB Ratio

131st (1.82)

76th (2.09)

WHIP

82nd (1.50)

155th (1.63)

BB/9 Innings

106th (4.42)

111th (4.45)

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Published |Modified
Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic