Report: Louisville Pays In-Home Visit to Five-Star '27 Guard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's recruiting efforts might currently be primarily focused on putting together the roster for the 2026-27 season, but they're still making sure to put an emphasis on the future as well. This involves continuing to place an emphasis on one of their top targets in the Class of 2027.

The Cardinals paid an in-home visit to Houston (Tex.) Second Baptist point guard and five-star prospect Reese Alston on Monday, according to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins.

Alston, who is the son of former NBA guard Rafer "Skip 2 My Lou" Alston, has long been a priority target for Louisville in the 2027 cycle. He took an official visit to the Cardinals' game vs. Memphis back on Dec. 13, and has taken subsequent official visits to both Purdue and Wichita State. he also holds offers from Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and others.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard is a five-star prospect in two of the three major recruiting services, ranking as high as the No. 5 recruit in the 2027 class, per On3/Rivals' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 3 point guard and No. 16 prospect overall in the cycle.

Alston was one of the top high school basketball players in the country this past season, regardless of class. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, helping guide the Eagles to a 31-4 overall record and their second straight Class 5A state championship. MaxPreps tabbed him as a First-Team Junior All-American, as well as an honorable mention for their overall All-American teams.

Head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have shown that they have been extremely aggressive when pursuing top talent, and the 2027 cycle is no different. The Cardinals have offered 16 players in the Class of 2027, and nine of them are five-star prospects, including Alston.

Louisville holds a pair of commitments in this cycle, coming from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere forward Ferlandes Wright, and Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep guard Isaac Ellis. They've also been extremely active in the recruitment of Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr., a five-star center who will likely reclassify to the 2026 cycle.

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(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Gregory Fisher - Imagn Images)