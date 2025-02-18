7th Inning Stretch: Returning Home (Week 2)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While it wasn't a completely perfect way to start their 2025 season, opening weekend was still a success for the Louisville baseball program.
Kicking off the season down in Arlington, Texas for the Shriner's Children's College Classic, the Cardinals faced ranked opponents in all three games, and left Globe Life Field with a winning record. Louisville mounted a thrilling ninth inning comeback to walk-off No. 7 Texas in their season-opener, and while they were throttled by No. 13 Oklahoma State in the game after that, UofL capped off their weekend with a decimation of No. 12 Arizona.
While there were some things not to like from the opening weekend, such as striking out 36 times and not getting a single home run, there was plenty to love. Right-handers Patrick Forbes and Peter Michael delivered fantastic outings in their respective starts, the bullpen did their job more often than not, and Louisville's hitters went .300 against three very good pitching staffs.
It is still very much a young season for Louisville, but there is already a lot of promise and potential for team looking to get back to the postseason. With an 18-game home stand coming up, mostly against non-conference competition, they have plenty of opportunities to iron out some kinks.
News & Notes
- Louisville remains unranked in of all of the five major collegiate baseball polls.
- Right-Handed Pitcher Patrick Forbes ranks No. 5 nationally in strikeouts with 11.
- Outfielder Eddie King Jr. and catcher Tagger Tyson are both tied for No. 8 nationally in triples with one.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs. Xavier (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
- Friday, Feb. 21 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs Western Michigan (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
- Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Western Michigan (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
- Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Western Michigan (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
Know The Foe
Xavier Musketeers
Head Coach (school record): Billy O'Conner (184-182)
2025 Record (conference record): 2-1 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 42-22
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Jake Lambdin (3 GP, 3 GS): 5-8, RBI. 4 BB, 2 SB
- OF Carter Hendrickson (3 GP, 3 GS): 5-13, HR, 5 RBI, 2B, 2 BB, 2 SB
- INF Landon Mensik (2 GP, 2 GS): 3-7, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, BB, SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Jake Hooker (1 APP, 1 GS): 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 4.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, .083 B/AVG
- LHP Ashton Chronister (2 APP, 0 GS): 0.00 ERA, 0.38 WHIP, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 0 BB, .000 B/AVG
- RHP Joseph Chavana (1 APP, 1 GS): 2.45 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, 3.2 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, .357 B/AVG
Western Michigan Broncos
Head Coach (school record): Billy Gernon (305-404)
2025 Record (conference record): 0-4 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: WMU Leads 22-9
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Tanner Mally (4 GP, 4 GS): 7-12, RBI, 2B, 2 BB, SB
- OF Dylan Nevar (4 GP, 4 GS): 3-13, 3 RBI. 2B, 2 BB
- INF Brendan Harrity (4 GP, 4 GS): 3-14, RBI, 2B
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Ty McKinstry (1 APP, 1 GS): 0.00 ERA, 0.17 WHIP, 6.0 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, .053 B/AVG
- LHP Joey Wizceb (1 APP, 1 GS): 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 5.0 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, .222 B/AVG
- RHP Zach Vriesenga (1 APP, 0 GS): 4.0 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 4.0 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, .214 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
XU
WMU
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
NR
RPI
20th
58th
29th
SOS
19th
52nd
46th
Home Record
0-0
0-0
0-0
Away Record
0-0
0-0
0-0
Neutral Record
2-1
0-4
2-1
Hitting:
XU
WMU
UofL
Base on Balls
58th (19)
125th (14)
230th (8)
Batting Avg.
150th (.250)
227th (.198)
75th (.300)
Home Runs
89th (3)
N/A (0)
N/A (0)
OBP
123rd (.388)
210th (.321)
146th (.369)
Runs/Game
107th (7.0)
225th (3.3)
118th (6.7)
SLG
136th (.394)
251st (.234)
170th (.355)
Pitching:
XU
WMU
UofL
ERA
124th (5.00)
129th (5.10)
128th (5.19)
Hit/9 Innings
57th (6.67)
107th (8.10)
99th (7.96)
K/9 Innings
255th (5.7)
261st (5.4)
41st (11.8)
K/BB Ratio
262nd (0.68)
248th (0.86)
78th (2.62)
WHIP
163rd (1.67)
149th (1.60)
101st (1.38)
BB/9 Innings
249th (8.33)
205th (6.30)
107th (4.50)
(Photo of Zion Rose: Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
