National Writer Tabs Lincoln Kienholz as Bottom-20 P4 Quarterback Entering Spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We still have several more months until the 2026 college football season gets underway, but preparations for it are starting to commence across the nation.

With the calendar flipping to March, spring ball is soon to follow. Places like BYU, Clemson and Nebraska have already started their allotted set of 15 spring practice sessions, and Louisville won't be far behind them, kicking off their spring ball later this month on Mar. 17.

Spring ball will be our first chance to see multiple newcomers for the Cardinals, including Lincoln Kienholz. The former Ohio State quarterback is one of 32 incoming transfers for UofL, as part of a portal class that ranks No. 5 in the sport, per On3.

There are a lot of expectations for Louisville heading into the 2026 season considering how much talent they both retain, but Kienholz is a relative unknown. While he is a former blue chip prospect and and has shown flashes, he has yet to start a game in his collegiate career.

Because of that, one national analyst - at least right now - is tabbing Kienholz as a bottom-20 projected starting quarterback at the power conference level.

On Thursday, ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly released his pre-spring rankings for every projected starting quarterback amongst the 68 Power Four schools. On it, he placed Kienholz at No. 53 overall.

"Kienholz was a garbage-time delight at Ohio State last season, but if he holds off freshman Briggs Cherry and West Georgia transfer Davin Wydner for the starting job, he'll earn the first real snaps of his career," Connelly wrote. "He's a mobile guy with at least short-range accuracy. There are some fun weapons in Jeff Brohm's latest enormous transfer haul, but we'll see what kind of upside Kienholz can bring to the table."

Kienholz was ahead of just four other projected starters in the ACC, with only North Carolina's Billy Edwards Jr. (No. 56), Wake Forest's Gio Lopez (No. 61), Boston College's Mason McKenzie (No. 63) and Stanford's Davis Warren (No. 68). behind him. Notre Dame's C.J. Carr, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Texas' Arch Manning and USC's Jayden Maiava round out the top five.

One one hand, it's understandable why Kienholz isn't at least in the top half of the rankings considering he has yet to make a single career start. But on the other, he has at least shown flashes - both in fall camp and in actual games - of being a high level player.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound signal caller was involved in a highly competitive battle for the Buckeyes' starting gig last preseason, before ultimately losing out to eventual Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin. He saw action in seven games this past season, going 11-of-14 through the air for 139 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 66 yards and two scores on 11 attempts.

The Pierre, S.D. native spent three seasons in Columbus. As a true freshman in 2023, he played in three games, going 10-of-22 for 111 yards, while also rushing for two yards on six attempts. He did not log any stats during Ohio State's 2024 national championship season.

Kienholz was a highly-regarded recruit coming out of high school, ranking as No. 194 prospect in the Class of 2023. He chose Ohio State over Illinois, Kansas State, Pitt, Washington, Wisconsin and others.

Given roster movement at the quarterback position, he has the inside track to be Louisville's starter next season. After Deuce Adams, Brady Allen and Mason Mims all hit the transfer portal, West Georgia transfer Davin Wydner and true freshman Briggs Cherry are the only other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

