7th Inning Stretch: Conference Play Begins (Week 5)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there might not have been the cleanest baseball played at times, week three of an 18-game homestand for the Louisville baseball program was still a perfect one.
The Cardinals (12-2) were able to mount a comeback to take down Morehead State in extras for their midweek matchup, then followed that up with a largely dominant three-game sweep over UIC.
Against the Flames, Louisville combined to score 28 runs, while only giving up seven runs. While the competition has been far from world beaters over the last couple weeks, and there are still areas to improve upon, the Cardinals are started to build back up some momentum following their pedestrian series win over St. John's the weekend prior.
Louisville is going to need all the momentum they can for this week for two reasons. One: there will be two midweeks games played this week, with one of them getting played at 8pm after getting picked up by the ACC Network. Two: ACC play officially starts this upcoming weekend, and their first confernce test will come against No. 6 North Carolina - who is eager to bounce back after a series loss to Stanford.
The Cardinals have a fantastic opportunity in front of them, one where they can throw their name into the hat of ACC contenders. They just have to keep ironing out the kinks.
News & Notes
- Louisville ranks as high as No. 25 in the five major collegiate baseball polls (Baseball America).
- Right-Handed Pitcher Parker Detmers was forced to exit his Saturday start early due to an unspecified injury.
- Right-Handed Pitcher Patrick Forbes ranks No. 7 nationally in strikeouts with 39, No. 36 in WHIP at 0.81, and No. 44 in ERA at 1.29.
- Infielder Jake Munroe ranks no. 17 nationally in batting average at .473.
- Infielder Lucas Moore ranks No. 18 nationally in stolen bases with 11, and No. 45 in runs per game at 1.43
- Infielder Tague Davis ranks No. 42 nationally in slugging percentage at .838.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs. Lipscomb (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
- Wednesday, Mar. 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST vs. Oakland (ACCN/93.9 The Ville)
- Friday, Mar. 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs UNC (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
- Saturday, Mar. 15 at 2:00 p.m. EST vs UNC (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
- Sunday, Mar. 16 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs UNC (ACCN/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Lipscomb Bisons
Head Coach (school record): Jeff Forehand (483-511)
2025 Record (conference record): 4-10 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Trails 2-4
Top Performers (Hitters):
- OF/C Jake Berg (14 GP, 14 GS): .340/.469/.420, 6 RBI, 4 2B, 9 BB, 2 SB
- INF David Coppedge (14 GP, 14 GS): .281/.328/.509, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 5 2B, 3B, 4 BB, 3 SB
- INF Damion Kenealy Jr. (13 GP, 13 GS): .212/.281/.481, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 2 2B, 4 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Jake Poindexter (4 APP, 4 GS): 4.87 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 20.1 IP, 18 K, 10 BB, .310 B/AVG
- LHP Rigo Ramos (4 APP, 4 GS): 5.29 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17.0 IP, 11 K, 12 BB, .246 B/AVG
- RHP Cole O'Brien (5 APP, 2 GS): 5.54 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 13.0 IP, 8 K, 10 BB, .300 B/AVG
Oakland Bears
Head Coach (school record): Brian Nelson (3-14)
2025 Record (conference record): 3-14 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 3-0
Top Performers (Hitters):
- OF Taylor Tomlin (11 GP, 7 GS): .400/.455/.400, 1 RBI, 2 BB
- OF John Lauinger (16 GP, 16 GS): .350/.452/.400, 6 RBI, 3 2B, 7 BB, 3 SB
- INF Brandon Nigh (17 GP, 17 GS): .262/.368/.410, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 6 2B, 7 BB, 2 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Hunter Pidek (4 APP, 4 GS): 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20.2 IP, 12 K, 6 BB, .300 B/AVG
- LHP Grant Garman (4 APP, 4 GS): 6.98 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 19.1 IP, 15 K, 10 BB, .312 B/AVG
- LHP Daniel Duley (3 APP, 1 GS): 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 13.1 IP, 11 K, 2 BB, .255 B/AVG
North Carolina Tar Heels
Head Coach (school record): Scott Forbes (168-91)
2025 Record (conference record): 14-2 (1-2)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Trails 7-12
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Hunter Stokely (16 GP, 16 GS): .414/.493/.724, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 3 2B, 9 BB
- OF Kane Kepley (16 GP, 16 GS): .333/.531/.544, 8 RBI, 4 2B, 4 3B, 15 BB, 13 SB
- C Luke Stevenson (16 GP, 16 GS): .321/.493/.607, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 1 2B, 19 BB, 1 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Jake Knapp (4 APP, 3 GS): 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 18.0 IP, 20 K, 3 BB, .229 B/AVG
- RHP Aidan Haugh (4 APP, 4 GS): 2.79 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 19.1 IP, 26 K, 6 BB, .188 B/AVG
- RHP Jason DeCaro (4 APP, 4 GS): 3.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 22.1 IP, 18 K, 7 BB, .200 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
LU
OU
UNC
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
6th
NR
RPI
149th
186th
13th
152nd
SOS
17th
77th
52nd
279th
Home Record
4-8
0-0
12-2
10-1
Away Record
0-2
3-14
1-0
0-0
Neutral Record
0-0
0-0
1-0
2-1
Hitting:
LU
OU
UNC
UofL
Base on Balls
166th (63)
197th (59)
14th (102nd)
136th (70)
Batting Avg.
263rd (.231)
202nd (.256)
66th (.300)
8th (.338)
Home Runs
174th (11)
217th (8)
111th (15)
96th (16)
OBP
253rd (.339)
219th (.355)
51st (.420)
22nd (.443)
Runs/Game
252nd (4.6)
255th (4.6)
77th (7.9)
34th (8.9)
SLG
245th (.349)
248th (.348)
89th (.463)
36th (.524)
Pitching:
LU
OU
UNC
UofL
ERA
153rd (6.02)
211th (7.36)
38th (3.56)
89th (4.57)
Hits/9 Innings
174th (9.99)
243rd (11.45)
41st (7.63)
89th (8.56)
K/9 Innings
258th (7.0)
295th (5.6)
34th (10.6)
23rd (10.9)
K/BB Ratio
215th (1.39)
254th (1.19)
10th (3.70)
36th (2.79)
WHIP
166th (1.67)
209th (1.80)
19th (1.17)
74th (1.39)
BB/9 Innings
163rd (5.03)
140th (4.73)
11th (2.88)
68th (3.91)
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
