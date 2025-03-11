Louisville Report

7th Inning Stretch: Conference Play Begins (Week 5)

The Cardinals put together a perfect week of baseball this past week, and have the chance to build on that with a tough week ahead - one that starts ACC play.

Matthew McGavic

Feb 14, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns versus the Louisville Cardinals during the Shriner's Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns versus the Louisville Cardinals during the Shriner's Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there might not have been the cleanest baseball played at times, week three of an 18-game homestand for the Louisville baseball program was still a perfect one.

The Cardinals (12-2) were able to mount a comeback to take down Morehead State in extras for their midweek matchup, then followed that up with a largely dominant three-game sweep over UIC.

Against the Flames, Louisville combined to score 28 runs, while only giving up seven runs. While the competition has been far from world beaters over the last couple weeks, and there are still areas to improve upon, the Cardinals are started to build back up some momentum following their pedestrian series win over St. John's the weekend prior.

Louisville is going to need all the momentum they can for this week for two reasons. One: there will be two midweeks games played this week, with one of them getting played at 8pm after getting picked up by the ACC Network. Two: ACC play officially starts this upcoming weekend, and their first confernce test will come against No. 6 North Carolina - who is eager to bounce back after a series loss to Stanford.

The Cardinals have a fantastic opportunity in front of them, one where they can throw their name into the hat of ACC contenders. They just have to keep ironing out the kinks.

News & Notes

  • Louisville ranks as high as No. 25 in the five major collegiate baseball polls (Baseball America).
  • Right-Handed Pitcher Parker Detmers was forced to exit his Saturday start early due to an unspecified injury.
  • Right-Handed Pitcher Patrick Forbes ranks No. 7 nationally in strikeouts with 39, No. 36 in WHIP at 0.81, and No. 44 in ERA at 1.29.
  • Infielder Jake Munroe ranks no. 17 nationally in batting average at .473.
  • Infielder Lucas Moore ranks No. 18 nationally in stolen bases with 11, and No. 45 in runs per game at 1.43
  • Infielder Tague Davis ranks No. 42 nationally in slugging percentage at .838.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs. Lipscomb (ACCNX/970 WGTK)
  • Wednesday, Mar. 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST vs. Oakland (ACCN/93.9 The Ville)
  • Friday, Mar. 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs UNC (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
  • Saturday, Mar. 15 at 2:00 p.m. EST vs UNC (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
  • Sunday, Mar. 16 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs UNC (ACCN/93.9 The Ville)

Know The Foe

Lipscomb Bisons

Head Coach (school record): Jeff Forehand (483-511)
2025 Record (conference record): 4-10 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Trails 2-4

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF/C Jake Berg (14 GP, 14 GS): .340/.469/.420, 6 RBI, 4 2B, 9 BB, 2 SB
  • INF David Coppedge (14 GP, 14 GS): .281/.328/.509, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 5 2B, 3B, 4 BB, 3 SB
  • INF Damion Kenealy Jr. (13 GP, 13 GS): .212/.281/.481, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 2 2B, 4 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers):

  • RHP Jake Poindexter (4 APP, 4 GS): 4.87 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 20.1 IP, 18 K, 10 BB, .310 B/AVG
  • LHP Rigo Ramos (4 APP, 4 GS): 5.29 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17.0 IP, 11 K, 12 BB, .246 B/AVG
  • RHP Cole O'Brien (5 APP, 2 GS): 5.54 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 13.0 IP, 8 K, 10 BB, .300 B/AVG

Oakland Bears

Head Coach (school record): Brian Nelson (3-14)
2025 Record (conference record): 3-14 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 3-0

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF Taylor Tomlin (11 GP, 7 GS): .400/.455/.400, 1 RBI, 2 BB
  • OF John Lauinger (16 GP, 16 GS): .350/.452/.400, 6 RBI, 3 2B, 7 BB, 3 SB
  • INF Brandon Nigh (17 GP, 17 GS): .262/.368/.410, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 6 2B, 7 BB, 2 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers):

  • RHP Hunter Pidek (4 APP, 4 GS): 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20.2 IP, 12 K, 6 BB, .300 B/AVG
  • LHP Grant Garman (4 APP, 4 GS): 6.98 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 19.1 IP, 15 K, 10 BB, .312 B/AVG
  • LHP Daniel Duley (3 APP, 1 GS): 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 13.1 IP, 11 K, 2 BB, .255 B/AVG

North Carolina Tar Heels

Head Coach (school record): Scott Forbes (168-91)
2025 Record (conference record): 14-2 (1-2)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Trails 7-12

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • INF Hunter Stokely (16 GP, 16 GS): .414/.493/.724, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 3 2B, 9 BB
  • OF Kane Kepley (16 GP, 16 GS): .333/.531/.544, 8 RBI, 4 2B, 4 3B, 15 BB, 13 SB
  • C Luke Stevenson (16 GP, 16 GS): .321/.493/.607, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 1 2B, 19 BB, 1 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers):

  • RHP Jake Knapp (4 APP, 3 GS): 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 18.0 IP, 20 K, 3 BB, .229 B/AVG
  • RHP Aidan Haugh (4 APP, 4 GS): 2.79 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 19.1 IP, 26 K, 6 BB, .188 B/AVG
  • RHP Jason DeCaro (4 APP, 4 GS): 3.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 22.1 IP, 18 K, 7 BB, .200 B/AVG

Statistical Breakdown

Rankings and Records:

LU

OU

UNC

UofL

D1Baseball Ranking

NR

NR

6th

NR

RPI

149th

186th

13th

152nd

SOS

17th

77th

52nd

279th

Home Record

4-8

0-0

12-2

10-1

Away Record

0-2

3-14

1-0

0-0

Neutral Record

0-0

0-0

1-0

2-1

Hitting:

LU

OU

UNC

UofL

Base on Balls

166th (63)

197th (59)

14th (102nd)

136th (70)

Batting Avg.

263rd (.231)

202nd (.256)

66th (.300)

8th (.338)

Home Runs

174th (11)

217th (8)

111th (15)

96th (16)

OBP

253rd (.339)

219th (.355)

51st (.420)

22nd (.443)

Runs/Game

252nd (4.6)

255th (4.6)

77th (7.9)

34th (8.9)

SLG

245th (.349)

248th (.348)

89th (.463)

36th (.524)

Pitching:

LU

OU

UNC

UofL

ERA

153rd (6.02)

211th (7.36)

38th (3.56)

89th (4.57)

Hits/9 Innings

174th (9.99)

243rd (11.45)

41st (7.63)

89th (8.56)

K/9 Innings

258th (7.0)

295th (5.6)

34th (10.6)

23rd (10.9)

K/BB Ratio

215th (1.39)

254th (1.19)

10th (3.70)

36th (2.79)

WHIP

166th (1.67)

209th (1.80)

19th (1.17)

74th (1.39)

BB/9 Innings

163rd (5.03)

140th (4.73)

11th (2.88)

68th (3.91)

(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)

