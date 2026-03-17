7th Inning Stretch: The First Road Trip (Week 6)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're just over a month into the 2026 college baseball season, and Louisville is starting to round into form - at least in one area.
The Cardinals (14-6, 2-1 ACC) are coming off of a five-game week, and were victorious in four of their games. They run-ruled Marshall in both games of a two-game midweek set, then took two of three for Notre Dame during the weekend to win their opening series in conference play.
Offensively, Louisville had by far their best week of the season. In five games, they plated a whopping 74 runs, and blasted 13 home runs. Part of this coincided with Zion Rose's return to action, but guys like Tague Davis, Griffin Crain, Ben Slanker and several others are operating at a blistering pace at the plate.
There's just one issue. Louisville's pitching staff, which was already shaky entering this week, put together an abysmal showing against Notre Dame. In their three-game series against the Irish, the Cardinals gave up 32 earned runs, thanks in part to 25 walked batters. Had UofL not put up insane numbers at the plate, they very easily could have been swept by ND.
They'll have to find a way to shore up those efforts, and in a hurry. This week, Louisville will cap off their 14-game home stand with a midweek game against Northern Kentucky, and then travel to North Carolina for their first true road games of the season.
News & Notes
- Louisville remains out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.
- DH/OF Zion Rose (ankle) made his season debut this past week. He hit .571 with two home runs, 12 RBI, three doubles and four walks against Marshall and Notre Dame.
- First baseman Tague Davis ranks first nationally in runs batted in with 45, third in total bases with 76, 6th in home runs with 11, 11th in total hits with 34 and 12th in slugging percentage at 0.894.
- Outfielder Griffin Crain ranks seventh nationally in both batting average and on base percentage at 0.474 and 0.595, respectively.
- Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks sixth nationally in triples with three and 10th in stolen bases with 16.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Mar. 17 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs Northern Kentucky (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
Away (Boshamer Stadium - Chapel Hill, N.C.)
- Friday, Mar. 20 at 8:00 p.m. EST vs North Carolina (ACC Network/970 WGTK)
- Saturday, Mar. 21 at 2:00 p.m. EST vs North Carolina (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
- Sunday, Mar. 22 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs North Carolina (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
Know The Foe
Northern Kentucky Norse
Head Coach (school record): Dizzy Peyton (123-121)
2026 Record (conference record): 8-10 (1-2 Horizon)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 18-7
Top Hitters:
- INF Marcus Harrison (16 GP, 16 GS): .404/.514/.526, 1 HR, 15 RBI, 4 2B, 11 BB, 4 SB
- C Jake Paulick (16 GP, 16 GS): .291/.474/.564, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 3 2B, 15 BB
- OF Josh Williams (18 GP, 18 GS): .235/.338/.544, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 4 2B, 1 3B, 8 BB, 2 SB
Top Pitchers:
- LHP E.J. Miramontes (5 APP, 5 GS): 4.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 23.1 IP, 20 K, 5 BB, .261 B/AVG
- RHP Gannon Wentz (7 APP, 0 GS): 3.24 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 8.1 IP, 10 K, 4 BB, .235 B/AVG
- RHP Logan Wilson (6 APP, 3 GS): 6.61 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 16.1 IP, 12 K, 12 BB, .303 B/AVG
North Carolina Tar Heels
Head Coach (school record): Scott Forbes (217-107-1)
2026 Record (conference record): 17-3-1 (4-2 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: North Carolina Leads 13-9
Top Hitters:
- INF Jake Schaffner (20 GP, 20 GS): .347/.451/.640, 3 HR, 16 RBI, 5 2B, 4 3B, 9 BB, 7 SB
- INF Erik Paulsen (21 GP, 21 GS): .357/.511/.671, 6 HR, 23 RBI, 4 2B, 17 BB
- C Colin Hynek (21 GP, 21 GS): .309/.422/.574, 3 HR, 24 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 13 BB, 1 SB
Top Pitchers:
- RHP Ryan Lynch (5 APP, 5 GS): 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 28.0 IP, 30 K, 6 BB, .250 B/AVG
- RHP Caden Glauber (7 APP, 1 GS): 1.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 19.2 IP, 24 K, 10 BB, .176 B/AVG
- RHP Jason DeCaro (5 APP, 5 GS): 1.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 27.0 IP, 23 K, 9 BB, .265 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
NKU
UNC
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
14th
NR
RPI
165th
17th
80th
SOS
150th
70th
103rd
Home Record
5-3
13-2-1
13-4
Away Record
1-7
4-0
0-0
Neutral Record
2-0
0-1
1-2
Hitting:
NKU
UNC
UofL
Base on Balls
101st (92)
23rd (119)
48th (107)
Batting Average
209th (.256)
89th (.289)
3rd (.358)
Home Runs
139th (17)
55th (26)
29th (31)
OBP
149th (.378)
46th (.419)
8th (.458)
Runs/Game
78th (7.5)
33rd (8.7)
8th (10.3)
SLG
182nd (.401)
57th (.488)
8th (.585)
Pitching:
NKU
UNC
UofL
ERA
275th (8.63)
19th (3.23)
206th (6.72)
Hits/9 Innings
259th (11.15)
43rd (7.80)
173rd (9.95)
K/9 Innings
272nd (7.0)
97th (9.3)
66th (9.8)
K/BB Ratio
276th (1.10)
64th (9.3)
178th (1.67)
WHIP
271st (1.94)
41st (1.29)
215th (1.76)
BB/9 Innings
262nd (6.34)
63rd (3.85)
238th (5.88)
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(Photo of Alex Alicea: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
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McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic