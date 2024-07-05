Cal State Northridge Transfer INF Kamau Neighbors Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program has secured yet another commitment from out of the transfer portal.
Kamau Neighbors, an infielder who spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Cal State Northridge, announced Thursday night that he has committed to the Cardinals.
“I’m excited to be a Cardinal,” Neighbors wrote on Instagram.
The 5-foot-9, 166-pound switch-hitting third baseman is coming off of his best season at the D1 level, one where he showed his proficiency at getting on base. Starting all 54 games this past season for the Matadors, Neighbors hit .305/.436/.420 and collected three home runs, 29 RBI, 12 doubles, 38 walks and eight stolen bases.
The Carson, Calif. native began his career in the JUCO ranks with Long Beach City College, spending two seasons there before transferring to Cal State Northridge. In his first season with CSUN, Neighbors hit .222 with one homer and eight RBI in 21 games.
Louisville is entering a crucial offseason as it pertains to the direction of the program. The Cardinals finished just 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC, getting excluded from the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
The Cardinals have seen over a dozen players enter the portal up to this point and are graduating multiple impact players, but are already starting to hit the portal. Neighbors is now Louisville's eighth portal pickup, with more on the way.
(Photo of Kamau Neighbors via CSUN Athletics)
