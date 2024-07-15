Cards in the Majors: 2024 All-Star Break Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The All-Star Break for the 2024 Major League Baseball season is finally here, and several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors.
As of Jul. 15, there have been 11 former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catchers Henry Davis and Will Smith; infielder Tyler Fitzgerald; outfielder Adam Duvall; right-handed pitchers Nick Burdi, Chad Green, Bryan Hoeing, Matt Koch and Bobby Miller; and left-handed pitchers Reid Detmers and Josh Rogers.
So how have these former Cards performed up to the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:
Stats from games played through Jul. 12, 2024
Nick Burdi
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2012-14
Organization: New York Yankees
W-L
GP-GS
IP
K-BB
H
ER
ERA
WHIP
1-0
12-0
9.2
12-9
5
2
1.86
1.45
After signing with the Yankees as a free agent, Burdi had an incredibly hot start to his 2024 season. However, he landed on the IL with right hip inflammation in late May, and has yet to return.
Henry Davis
Position: Catcher
Years at UofL: 2019-21
Organization: Pittsburgh Pirates
G/AB
HR
RBI
BB
H
AVG
OBP
SLG
29/85
1
5
13
13
.153
.267
.235
In his first full season in the majors after being called up last year, Davis has struggled mightily. It was even to the point where the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A for most of the month of May due to poor performance.
Reid Detmers
Position: Left-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Organization: Los Angeles Angels
W-L
GP-GS
IP
K-BB
H
ER
ERA
WHIP
3-6
12-12
63.0
70-27
66
43
6.14
1.48
Two years removed from a dominant rookie campaign, Detmers has seen his command take a big step back. In fact, he was sent down to Triple-A in early June, and has yet to be called back up.
Adam Duvall
Position: Center/Right Fielder
Years at UofL: 2009-10 (JUCO)
Organization: Atlanta Braves
G/AB
HR
RBI
BB
H
AVG
OBP
SLG
74/232
8
25
18
44
.190
.256
.332
Currently in his third stint with the Braves, Duvall has had a down season at the plate so far. The former All-Star has an OPS of just .588, which is on pace for the lowest in his career since his first season in 2014.
Tyler Fitzgerald
Position: Outfielder/Middle Infielder
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Organization: San Francisco Giants
G/AB
HR
RBI
BB
H
AVG
OBP
SLG
35/79
2
7
6
22
.278
.337
.430
After making his major league debut last year, Fitzgerald has had a good start to his first season, and has started to catch fire. Since June 20, he's hitting .308 with an .896 OPS.
Chad Green
Position: RHP
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Organization: Toronto Blue Jays
W-L
GP-GS
IP
K-BB
H
ER
ERA
WHIP
2-2
25-0
24.2
23-11
18
6
2.19
1.10
In his first full season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, Green in on pace to have a career year. His ERA is his best since 2017, and is the best on the Blue Jays, and is 16th in the National League among pitchers with at least 20 appearances.
Bryan Hoeing
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2016-19
Organization: Miami Marlins
W-L
GP-GS
IP
K-BB
H
ER
ERA
WHIP
0-2
13-2
25.2
21-7
26
9
3.16
1.29
Hoeing had a breakout season last year for the Marlins, and has become one of the lone bright spots on a dreadful Miami team. His ERA is the third-best on the team, and is the best so far in his short career.
Matt Koch
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2010-12
Organization: Colorado Rockies
W-L
GP-GS
IP
K-BB
H
ER
ERA
WHIP
0-0
2-0
0.1
0-1
3
3
81.00
12.00
Koch had a very short stay in the majors so far this season. He lasted just two games before being DFA'd to Triple-A by the Rockies.
Bobby Miller
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers
W-L
GP-GS
IP
K-BB
H
ER
ERA
WHIP
1-2
7-7
29.0
27-18
35
26
8.07
1.83
Miller had a very fast start to his pro career after being called up last season, but has not looked the same since suffering a shoulder injury earlier this year. He was optioned to Triple-A just last week.
Josh Rogers
Position: Left-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2014-15
Organization: Colorado Rockies
W-L
GP-GS
IP
K-BB
H
ER
ERA
WHIP
1-0
5-0
9.1
2-2
12
7
6.75
1.50
Rogers made his return to majors for the first time since 2022 back in May. However, it last just three weeks before landing on the IL due to a rotator cuff strain.
Will Smith
Position: Catcher
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers
G/AB
HR
RBI
BB
H
AVG
OBP
SLG
79/297
15
55
33
80
.269
.344
.488
Smith is continuing to show why he is one of the best catchers in baseball earning his second All-Star Game nod. His slugging percentage is 8th in the NL, while his caught stealing percentage of 38.5 is No. 1.
