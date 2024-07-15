Louisville Report

Cards in the Majors: 2024 All-Star Break Update

Taking a look at how former Louisville baseball players are currently performing across Major League Baseball at the All-Star Break.

Matthew McGavic

Jul 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Jul 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The All-Star Break for the 2024 Major League Baseball season is finally here, and several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors.

As of Jul. 15, there have been 11 former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catchers Henry Davis and Will Smith; infielder Tyler Fitzgerald; outfielder Adam Duvall; right-handed pitchers Nick Burdi, Chad Green, Bryan Hoeing, Matt Koch and Bobby Miller; and left-handed pitchers Reid Detmers and Josh Rogers.

So how have these former Cards performed up to the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Jul. 12, 2024

Nick Burdi

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2012-14
Organization: New York Yankees

W-L

GP-GS

IP

K-BB

H

ER

ERA

WHIP

1-0

12-0

9.2

12-9

5

2

1.86

1.45

After signing with the Yankees as a free agent, Burdi had an incredibly hot start to his 2024 season. However, he landed on the IL with right hip inflammation in late May, and has yet to return.

Henry Davis

Position: Catcher
Years at UofL: 2019-21
Organization: Pittsburgh Pirates

G/AB

HR

RBI

BB

H

AVG

OBP

SLG

29/85

1

5

13

13

.153

.267

.235

In his first full season in the majors after being called up last year, Davis has struggled mightily. It was even to the point where the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A for most of the month of May due to poor performance.

Reid Detmers

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Organization: Los Angeles Angels

W-L

GP-GS

IP

K-BB

H

ER

ERA

WHIP

3-6

12-12

63.0

70-27

66

43

6.14

1.48

Two years removed from a dominant rookie campaign, Detmers has seen his command take a big step back. In fact, he was sent down to Triple-A in early June, and has yet to be called back up.

Adam Duvall

Position: Center/Right Fielder
Years at UofL: 2009-10 (JUCO)
Organization: Atlanta Braves

G/AB

HR

RBI

BB

H

AVG

OBP

SLG

74/232

8

25

18

44

.190

.256

.332

Currently in his third stint with the Braves, Duvall has had a down season at the plate so far. The former All-Star has an OPS of just .588, which is on pace for the lowest in his career since his first season in 2014.

Tyler Fitzgerald

Position: Outfielder/Middle Infielder
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Organization: San Francisco Giants

G/AB

HR

RBI

BB

H

AVG

OBP

SLG

35/79

2

7

6

22

.278

.337

.430

After making his major league debut last year, Fitzgerald has had a good start to his first season, and has started to catch fire. Since June 20, he's hitting .308 with an .896 OPS.

Chad Green

Position: RHP
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Organization: Toronto Blue Jays

W-L

GP-GS

IP

K-BB

H

ER

ERA

WHIP

2-2

25-0

24.2

23-11

18

6

2.19

1.10

In his first full season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, Green in on pace to have a career year. His ERA is his best since 2017, and is the best on the Blue Jays, and is 16th in the National League among pitchers with at least 20 appearances.

Bryan Hoeing

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2016-19
Organization: Miami Marlins

W-L

GP-GS

IP

K-BB

H

ER

ERA

WHIP

0-2

13-2

25.2

21-7

26

9

3.16

1.29

Hoeing had a breakout season last year for the Marlins, and has become one of the lone bright spots on a dreadful Miami team. His ERA is the third-best on the team, and is the best so far in his short career.

Matt Koch

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2010-12
Organization: Colorado Rockies

W-L

GP-GS

IP

K-BB

H

ER

ERA

WHIP

0-0

2-0

0.1

0-1

3

3

81.00

12.00

Koch had a very short stay in the majors so far this season. He lasted just two games before being DFA'd to Triple-A by the Rockies.

Bobby Miller

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers

W-L

GP-GS

IP

K-BB

H

ER

ERA

WHIP

1-2

7-7

29.0

27-18

35

26

8.07

1.83

Miller had a very fast start to his pro career after being called up last season, but has not looked the same since suffering a shoulder injury earlier this year. He was optioned to Triple-A just last week.

Josh Rogers

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2014-15
Organization: Colorado Rockies

W-L

GP-GS

IP

K-BB

H

ER

ERA

WHIP

1-0

5-0

9.1

2-2

12

7

6.75

1.50

Rogers made his return to majors for the first time since 2022 back in May. However, it last just three weeks before landing on the IL due to a rotator cuff strain.

Will Smith

Position: Catcher
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers

G/AB

HR

RBI

BB

H

AVG

OBP

SLG

79/297

15

55

33

80

.269

.344

.488

Smith is continuing to show why he is one of the best catchers in baseball earning his second All-Star Game nod. His slugging percentage is 8th in the NL, while his caught stealing percentage of 38.5 is No. 1.

(Photo of Adam Duvall: Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports)

