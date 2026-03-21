Louisville Run-Ruled by North Carolina in Series Opener

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Louisville baseball team took an 11-1 loss in eight innings at No. 9 North Carolina on Friday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Louisville (15-7, 2-2 ACC) has now lost the opener in both of its ACC series this season. The Cardinals will look to bounce back in similar fashion to last week when they won the final two games against Notre Dame.

The series continues Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

After the Cardinals went quietly in the first on Friday, North Carolina (19-3-1, 5-2) got a two-out RBI single to start the scoring.

Kade Elam jumpstarted the Cards in the third with a leadoff double into the left-centerfield gap. Alex Alicea bunted him up to third and Lucas Moore hit a groundball on the infield that scored Elam to tie the game.

Louisville then loaded the bases with consecutive walks and a hit by pitch, but a fielder’s choice ended the scoring threat.

The Tar Heels answered right back though. UNC plated three runs in the bottom half of the third and two more in the fourth and never surrendered the lead.

The Cardinals were limited to just two hits on Friday night, their lowest total of the season.

Ethan Eberle (2-1) suffered his first loss of the year. The southpaw gave up four runs on seven hits over three innings.

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(Photo of Lucas Moore: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

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