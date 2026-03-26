Four Former Cards Make 2026 Opening Day Rosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, the long and torturous offseason is finally in the rear mirror. On the heels of "Opening Night" between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants last night, the rest of Major League Baseball officially gets underway today for Opening Day of the 2026 season.

With the onset of another baseball season, four former Louisville baseball players have made active rosters across the league for Opening Day. Catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing made the cut for the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, fellow catcher Henry Davis did the same with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers will indeed start the season in Anaheim with the Los Angeles Angels.

Three more formers Cardinals are on the cusp of cracking the active rosters with placements on 40-man rosters. Infielder Tyler Fitzgerald is on the San Francisco Giants' 40-man, as is right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller with the Los Angeles Dodgers and fellow righty Jack Perkins with the Athletics.

Smith was one of the top catchers in the Majors, earning his third consecutive All-Star Game nod. In 110 games, Smith hit .296/.404/.497 with 17 home runs, 61 RBI, 20 doubles and 64 walks. He also played a crucial role in helping the Dodgers earn their second consecutive World Series, breaking a tie in 11th inning of game seven with a home run.

Rushing was not on the active roster for the last year's World Series, and didn't see as much action as expected after being called up last May. He only played in 18 games last season for L.A. as a rookie, hitting .205/.321/.432 for three homers, nine RBI, a double and seven walks.

As for Davis, he has struggled to find consistency in the majors since being called up in 2023. Playing only 87 games last year in Pittsburgh, The former No. 1 overall pick hit just .167/.234/.278, along with seven home runs, 22 RBI, seven doubles and 18 walks.

With Detmers, after transitioning from a starter to a reliever for the Angels, his efficiency took a much needed step forward following a down 2024 season. Making 61 appearances all out of the bullpen, he finished with a 3.96 ERA over 63.2 inning pitched, striking out 80 while walking only 25.

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(Photo of Will Smith: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)