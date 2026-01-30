Watch: Louisville Coaches and Players Discuss 2026 Preseason

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College baseball is just a stone's throw away from making its triumphant return.

In just two weeks time, the 2026 season will officially begin, and year 20 under head coach Dan McDonnell for Louisville will be underway. The Cardinals start the new season here in the Derby City, hosting a three-game weekend series against Michigan State at Jim Patterson Stadium.

"it's a really good group. It's a tough group, hitting coach Eric Snider said. "Obviously, with the success that we had during last year's run into the College World Series, I think it just carried over. Leadership with the pitchers and also the position players, they've come together and really bonded really well. What I like about this group, personally, is they work hard, they care about each other, and they have a willingness to learn. It's been a lot of fun as a coach coaching staff, when we have our weekly meetings."

On the heels of a 2025 season that saw them get back to the College World Series, the hype surrounding Louisville is starting to build up as the preseason rolls on. They're a consensus top-25 team, and were picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference earlier in the week.

However, Louisville isn't paying any mind to that attention, and are simply worried about using the preseason to get ready for another year of college baseball.

"Don't get too ahead of ourselves," infielder Bayram Hot said. "Know what this group can do. But at the same time, stay humble, stay inside yourself. Continue working every day, and trying to get better, because we got a target on our backs now. We're top-10, whatever we are, and people are gonna be like, O'h, we get we got a chance to beat a top 10 team.' With that comes a lot of pressure, so you just got to be able to balance everything, and kind of keep your mind on the end goal: which is winning every game, day in and day out, and hopefully winning a national championship."

With the 2026 season on the horizon, pitching coach Roger Williams, plus hitting coaches Eric Snider and Adam Vrable, catcher Jimmy Nugent, infielder Bayram Hot and right-handed pitcher Jake Bean took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous season and the ongoing preseason, previewed their upcoming 2026 campaign, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Hitting Coach Eric Snider

Hitting Coach Adam Vrable

Pitching Coach Roger Williams

Catcher Jimmy Nugent

Infielder Bayram Hot

Right-Handed Pitcher Jake Bean

(Photo of Roger Williams via University of Louisville Athletics)

