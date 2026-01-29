Louisville Baseball Picked to Finish Fourth in 2026 ACC Preseason Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After wandering the wilderness for a few years, Louisville has firmly re-entrenched themselves as a national power in college baseball. As such, this was reflected in the ACC's 2026 Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday.

The Cardinals were voted to finish fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference by the league's 16 head coach, garnering 196 total votes in the poll. The highest UofL has been picked in the ACC preseason poll since they were designated as the league's co-favorite in 2023.

Georgia Tech was picked as the ACC preseason favorite, receiving seven of the 16 first place votes. North Carolina and Florida State were the two teams picked ahead of Louisville, while Clemson rounds out the top five.

After previously missing out on the NCAA Tournament three times in a four-year span, Louisville was able to bounce back in spectacular fashion last year. The Cardinals finished their 2025 campaign with a mark of 42-25, culminating in their sixth appearance in the College World Series

There is reason to believe that head coach Dan McDonnell, who is entering his 20th year with the program and sports an overall record of 793-358-1, can guide UofL to a seventh trip to Omaha in 2026.

Louisville has one of the best returning corps of position players, headlined by preseason All-Americans Zion Rose, Lucas Moore and Tague Davis. Additionally, of the 561.0 innings pitched by Louisville players last year, 351.2 of them - or 62.7 percent - are back for the 2026 season.

The first pitch of the 2026 season is set for Friday, Feb. 13 at 3:00 p.m. EST, when Louisville hosts Michigan State at Jim Patterson Stadium for a weekend series.

2026 ACC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

Georgia Tech, 237 points (7) North Carolina, 236 (6) Florida State, 221 (1) Louisville, 196 Clemson, 185 (2) NC State, 169 Virginia, 165 Miami, 159 Wake Forest, 145 Stanford, 99 Virginia Tech, 89 Notre Dame, 87 Duke, 67 Pitt, 45 California, 41 Boston College, 35

