Louisville OF Eddie King Jr. Named ACC Player of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville centerfielder Eddie King Jr. was named the ACC Player of the Week, announced by the league on Monday.
The junior had a series to remember as the Cardinals swept three games against Notre Dame to close out the regular season.
King with 6-for-10 in the three games, homering five times and driving in eight. He opened the weekend with a two-homer game before adding one in the second game and two more in the series finale.
The Lynwood, Ill., native closed out the regular season with a .324 average, leading the team with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs. He also tallied seven doubles and eight stolen bases.
King and the Cardinals now head into the ACC Championship where they will take on Miami at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday and Clemson on Friday at 3 p.m. ET at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.
(Photo of Eddie King Jr.: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
