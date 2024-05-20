How to Watch: Louisville in ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the regular season now squarely in the rear view mirror, the Louisville baseball program now heads down to the Charlotte, N.C. to kick off their run in the ACC Baseball Championship.
The Cardinals earned the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament, matched up with No. 2 Clemson and No. 11 Miami in Pool B. Each of the four pools play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals.
Louisville faced both the second-seeded Tigers and the eleventh-seeded Hurricanes during the regular season, splitting the two series and going 3-3 overall. The Cardinals claimed the first two games of their series at Miami before dropping the finale, while they lost the opener and finale to Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Game 1: Louisville Cardinals (32-22, 16-14 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-29, 11-19 ACC)
- Date/Time: Tuesday, May. 21 at 11:00 a.m. EST
- Place: Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play/analyst)
Game 2: Louisville Cardinals (32-22, 16-14 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (40-13, 20-10 ACC)
- Date/Time: Friday, May. 24 at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play/analyst)
(Photo of Evan Webster: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter