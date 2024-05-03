Webster, Louisville Shut Out Boston College to Clinch Series
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - After having to hold off a comeback attempt in a high-scoring game one, the Louisville baseball program used a pitcher's duel to claim game two of their weekend series at Boston College, winning 3-0 on Friday at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond.
The Cardinals (28-18, 12-11 ACC) not only clinch their three-game series against the Eagles (21-24, 8-18 ACC) with the victory, they secure their first shutout win of the season. Louisville also moves to over .500 in conference play, and have now won three of their last five ACC series after dropping their first three.
The winning effort was fueled primarily by a fantastic start on the mound from Evan Webster (7.0 IP, 6 K, 1 BB, 4 H). He set career-highs in both innings pitched and total pitches (104), all while not allowing a single run to come across. He only allowed more than one batter to reach base in an inning just once, and retired the final seven he faced.
While's Louisville's typically red-hot offense struggled some on the afternoon, plating their fewest runs of the season, but they did just enough to ensure the win. Isaac Humphrey (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2B) had a three-hit day and drove in multiple runs, while J.T. Benson (2-5) and Luke Napleton (2-4, 3B) also had multi-hit days.
Ryan McCoy (1-4, RBI) got Louisville's scoring efforts started, collecting an RBI single in the second. Humphrey drove in the Cardinals' next two runs, hitting an RBI double in the sixth then launching a solo home run in the eighth.
Once Webster's day was done, Tucker Biven (2.0 IP, 1 K, 2 H) followed that up with a scoreless outing himself. While Boston College was able to get a couple runners on base and pose a threat to comeback, Biven was still able to twirl a pair of shutout innings to secure both the save and the series win.
Next up for Louisville, they'll go for the road sweep over Boston College in game three. First pitch is slated for Saturday, May 4 at 12:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
