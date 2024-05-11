Louisville Blown Out in Opener at North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Louisville baseball team lost 14-4 in the opening game of the weekend series at No. 8 North Carolina on Friday night.
Louisville (29-20, 13-12 ACC) had won the series opener in its last two road ACC weekends prior to Friday.
The Cardinals missed a golden opportunity in the first inning, loading the bases with one out but failing to get a run home.
North Carolina (37-11, 18-7) then immediately grabbed the lead with a leadoff homer in the bottom half.
Louisville responded in a strong way in the second though. The Cardinals loaded the bases for the second straight inning and JT Benson worked a six-pitch walk to force home a run and tie the game. Dylan Hoy followed by hitting into a double play, but a run came across and Louisville took a 2-1 lead.
Sebastian Gongora kept the Heels off scoreboard in the second, but North Carolina erupted in the third. The Tar Heels hit four home runs in the inning, scoring six times and opening up a 7-2 advantage.
Alex Alicea had a memorable swing in the fourth, hitting a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall for his first collegiate home run.
However, UNC added another home run in the bottom half of the inning, a three-run shot to stretch the margin to seven.
Louisville would get a late run on a run-scoring single from Benson, but it was all the Cards would tally over the final four frames.
Benson was one of three Cardinals with multiple hits on the night, with Zion Rose and Matt Klein adding two apiece.
Louisville and North Carolina are back on the diamond on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for noon ET.
