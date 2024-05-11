Louisville Falls in Game Two at North Carolina to Clinch Series Loss
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Continuing on their final road series of the regular season at North Carolina, the Louisville baseball program came up just short in game two, falling 6-4 on Saturday at Boshamer Stadium.
The Cardinals (29-21, 13-13 ACC) not only clinch a loss in the three-game series after getting run-ruled in the opener the day before, but fall back to .500 in conference play. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels (38-11, 19-9 ACC) clinch a share of the Coastal Division title with the victory.
Luke Napleton (2-4, HR, 3 RBI), Eddie King Jr. (2-4, RBI, 2B) and Zion Rose (2-2, 2 BB) all had multi-hit days, with Napleton homering and driving in three of Louisville's four runs on the afternoon. For the game, the Cardinals hit just 3-of-15 with runners on base.
It was a back-and-forth affair between Louisville and North Carolina over the first four frames, with neither team holding the lead for more than an inning during this span. The Tar Heels struck first with an RBI single in the opening frame, to which King collected an RBI single of his own in the next inning to tie the game.
The first crooked number of the afternoon came in the third, when UNC collected a leadoff home run and an RBI groundout off of starter Evan Webster (3.0 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 8 H, 5 ER). UofL immediately responded, with Napleton blasting a three-run homer in the fourth to hand Louisville their first - and only - lead of the game.
Carolina was also swift to respond, putting up another pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to re-take the lead. Webster was yanked after loading the bases with no outs, then Patrick Forbes (3.0 IP, 3 K, 4 BB, 1 H) allowed a bases loaded walk and a fielder's choice RBI.
Through the middle innings and down the stretch, Louisville was able to get some steady pitching from their bullpen. Forbes tossed scoreless fifth and sixth innings, Kaleb Corbett (0.2 IP, 1 BB) allowed only a sacrifice fly in the seventh after Kayden Campbell (0.1 IP, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) loaded the bases earlier in the frame, then Corbett pitched a scoreless eighth.
However, Louisville couldn't much going at the plate in second half of the matchup. While they did threaten with a pair of runners on base in the ninth, they stranded six baserunners over the final five innings and did not score a single run, thwarting any chance of a last minute comeback.
Next up for Louisville, they'll try and stave off a sweep against North Carolina in game three. First pitch is slated for Sunday, May 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Zion Rose: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
