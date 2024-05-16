Louisville Sweeps Series-Opening Doubleheader vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kicking off their final series of the regular season, the Louisville baseball program needed just one day to clinch their three-game set with Notre Dame, sweeping a doubleheader on Thursday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
The Cardinals (31-22, 15-14 ACC) won the opening leg of the doubleheader in thrilling fashion, claiming a 5-3 walk-off victory in game one. They then followed that up with a 5-1 win in game two against the Fighting Irish (27-24, 9-20 ACC) to officially seal the series win. With one game left in the regular season, Louisville clinches at least a .500 record in ACC play.
Eddie King Jr. had a red-hot afternoon, launching three home runs in the doubleheader while driving in five runs. He and J.T. Benson both had four total base hits, while Gavin Kilen had a three-hit day and joined King in launching long balls - with Kilen's being the one that clinched the opener. Altogether, Louisville collected 14 base hits, as well as seven extra base hits.
The Cardinals' pitching staff also put together a solid afternoon. While they allowed 13 base hits over the two games, the Irish only drew four walks and were held to four earned runs.
Notre Dame struck first in the doubleheader, launching solo home runs in the first and second inning off of Louisville's game one starter Sebastian Gongora (5.2 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 5 H, 2 ER). Gongora was able to rebound after that, tossing zeroes in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Eddie King Jr. (3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI) got both early Irish runs back in the second with one swing, launching a 425-foot, two-run home run to left-center and tie the game. Two innings later, King struck again with a 354-foot solo homer to left field to put the Cardinals in front.
Patrick Forbes (2.1 IP, 3 K, 2 H, 1 ER) took over for Gongora midway through the sixth, got Louisville out of a jam in that inning, then followed that up with a perfect seventh. However, Notre Dame broke through against him in the eighth, collecting an RBI single.
After Tucker Biven (1.0 IP, 3 H) tossed a ninth in which the Irish threatened but didn't score, it handed the Cardinals one last opportunity to prevent extra innings. Gavin Kilen (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) took full advantage, smashing a 428-foot, two run blast into the right field trees to secure the walk-off win in game one.
In game two, it was Louisville that struck first, putting up a three-spot in the third. J.T. Benson (2-4, 2 RBI, 2B) collected a two-run double, while Isaac Humphrey (1-3, RBI) hit an RBI single. They added some insurance runs in the middle innings, courtesy of a 361-foot, two-run homer from Eddie King Jr. (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) in the fifth.
Like in the opener, the Cardinals also got a strong start on the mound in the second half of the doubleheader. Evan Webster (6.0 IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 3 H, 1 ER) twirled five scoreless innings to start the game, only gave up a solo home run in the sixth, and allowed just five of his 23 batters faced to reach base.
Kaleb Corbett (3.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB) took the ball to start the seventh, and was a just as dominant as Webster was. He pitched a perfect seventh, and then scoreless eighth and ninth innings to clinch the victory and series win.
Next up for Louisville, they'll wrap up the regular season with their series finale against Notre Dame. First pitch is slated for Friday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Sebastian Gongora: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
