Louisville Overwhelms UIC in Series Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kicking off their final three-game non-conference series before ACC play gets underway, the Louisville baseball program started the weekend in style, winning 10-2 on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
The Cardinals (10-2) have now won the opener in 10 consecutive three-game non-conference series. Their last loss came back on Feb. 26, 2021 against Western Illinois.
Tague Davis (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Nate Earley (2-2, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) and Bayram Hot (3-3, RBI, 2B) all got on base three times in game one against the Flames (2-11). Matt Klein (0-2, 2 RBI, 2 SF) joined Davis and Earley in driving multiple runs as well, while Zion Rose (2-5, 2 RBI) also had a multi-RBI day.
Like he was in his first three starts of the season, right-hander Patrick Forbes (6.0 IP, 9 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) put together another dazzling display on the mound. In what was the longest outing of his collegiate career, he allowed only five runners to reach base out of his 23 faced, and pushed his active scoreless streak to 14.1 innings before allowing a run off a wild pitch in the fifth.
At the plate, Louisville got some steady scoring to open up the game. Rose secured an RBI groundout in the first, then Davis launched a 345-foot, two-run homer in the second.
In the third, the Cardinals blew the game open with a four-spot. Klein collected a sacrifice fly, Hot hit an RBI double, then Earley struck a two-run double.
Even after that, Louisville continued to put their foot on the gas. Klein added his second sac fly of the day in the fourth, then Lucas Moore (1-5, RBI) got a run back in the fifth after UIC's first score with a fielder's choice RBI.
The Flames did try to make things interesting down the stretch. Left-handed reliever Casen Murphy (1.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) allowed a solo home run in the seventh, while righty Kian Vorster (0.2 IP, 2 BB, 1 H) was yanked after loading the bases with two outs in the eighth.
Fortunately, southpaw reliever Ethan Eberle (1.1 IP, 1 K) got the final out of the eighth, and Rose added an insurance RBI single in the bottom of the frame. Eberle then went on to pitch a perfect ninth and shut the door.
Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their weekend series against UIC with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.
(Photo of Kamau Neighbors via University of Louisville Athletics)
