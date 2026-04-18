Two Former Cards Reach 2026 NBA Playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The regular season and the NBA Play-In Tournament are both now in the books, and with that, the 2026 iteration of the NBA Playoffs is finally here. The quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy begins tonight, Saturday, Apr. 18, and two former members of the Louisville men's basketball have a chance to win it all.

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and Toronto Raptors point guard Chucky Hepburn will each be leading their respective teams through the playoffs for a chance at an NBA Championship. Unfortunately, only one of them will be heading to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as Mitchell's Cavaliers and Hepburn's Raptors face each other in the opening round of the playoffs.

Currently in his ninth year in the NBA and fourth with Cleveland, Mitchell is in the midst of his seventh-straight All-Star season. Playing and starting in 70 games during the regular season, he averaged 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on three-point tries.

Powered by Mitchell and former MVP James Harden, the Cavaliers finished the regular season with a 52-30 mark, good enough to secure the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland has made the NBA Playoffs in all four of Mitchell's seasons there after experiencing a four-year drought.

As for Hepburn, while he is on Toronto's active roster, don't expect him to suit up for the postseason. He underwent surgery in early January to repair a torn right meniscus, and while has been walking without the use of crutches since late February, he will likely not be able to participate in the playoffs unless the Raptors make a deep run. He's spent most of this season in the G-League, but has played a pair of NBA games, putting up two assists, a rebound and a steal in 13 minutes.

Led by All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, the Raptors went 46-36 this season, clinching the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. It's their first playoff berth since the 2021-22 season.

The best-of-seven series between the Cavaliers and Raptors will get started on Saturday, Apr. 18 in Cleveland, with tip-off set for 1:00 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime.

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(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: David Richard - Imagn Images)