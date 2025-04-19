Louisville Falls in Game Two at Clemson to Drop Series
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
CLEMSON, S.C. – The 17th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team dropped a 2-1 decision at No. 2 Clemson on Friday evening.
Louisville (27-11, 9-8 ACC) was excellent on the mound on Friday, limiting the Tigers to just single runs in the fourth and seventh innings.
However, the Cardinals bats were held off the board until the final inning as they came up just short.
Ethan Eberle hit the leadoff batter in the bottom of the first inning to start his day. From there, the freshman was outstanding.
Eberle retired the next 12 batters he faced, putting zeros on the board across the first four innings.
Clemson (35-6, 13-4) finally broke through in the fifth though, hitting the first pitch of the inning into the seats in left field for a solo home run.
That was all Eberle would surrender though, with TJ Schlageter helping him finish off the fifth inning. Schlageter and Jake Schweitzer then combined to pitch a scoreless sixth.
The Tigers doubled their lead with a run in the seventh and continued to keep the Cardinals out of the run column through the first eight innings.
In the ninth, the first two batters were retired to leave the Cards with just one out to play. Jake Munroe ended the shutout bid with one swing, launching a home run over the stands in left field to cut the deficit in half. However, the next batter struck out to end the game.
Munroe had two of Louisville’s five hits on the day and drove in the lone run.
Louisville and Clemson wrap up the weekend on Saturday with a 1 p.m. ET first pitch.
