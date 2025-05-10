Louisville Rides Explosive Second Inning to Series-Opening Win at Georgia Tech
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
ATLANTA – The 19th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team used a massive second inning to score a dominant 16-2 victory at Georgia Tech on Friday night.
After jumping in front 1-0, Louisville (34-15, 14-11 ACC) sent 19 men to the plate in a 13-run second frame to blow the game open.
Lucas Moore started the scoring with a two-run single down the left field line. After an Alex Alicea walk, Zion Rose launched a three-run homer just inside the right field foul pole to make it a 6-0 game.
Jake Munroe followed Rose with a solo homer to right-centerfield and Eddie King Jr. made it back-to-back blasts with an opposite-field shot of his own.
It was the first time the Cardinals have hit three consecutive home runs since Justin McClanahan, Chris Dominguez and Andrew Clark did so at Ohio State on April 16, 2008.
Leading 8-0 with seven runs already home in the inning, the Cardinals were barely halfway done though.
Tague Davis restarted the offense with an infield single before walks to Michael Lippe and Kamau Neighbors walked to load the bases. Collin Mowry then dropped a RBI single into right to plate one and Moore struck for his second two-run single of the inning to stretch the lead to 11.
Rose added a run-scoring single for the 11th run of the inning, with Munroe hit by a pitch to force home a run and King taking a walk to push home the 13th and final run of the inning.
Fourteen players reached consecutively during the 13-run inning. The 13 runs matched a Louisville record for a single inning, equaling the total the Cardinals scored in the opening frame against Western Kentucky on April 23, 2024.
The second inning outburst was more than enough for Ethan Eberle on the mound. The southpaw worked out of a first-inning jam before getting an assist from his defense each of the next three innings.
Georgia Tech (35-15, 15-10) got a runner on in each of the second, third and fourth innings, but the Louisville defense turned a double play on the infield in each of the frames.
The Cardinals would later add a double play in the sixth, setting a season high with four on the night.
Eberle (5-2) allowed two runs in the fifth inning, the only runs he would surrender on the night. The southpaw struck out just one in five innings of work on his way to the win. Jack Brown pitched a pair of scoreless innings to close it out.
Moore led the Louisville offensive attack on Friday night, going 4-for-6 with a pair of runs and five RBIs. Rose was 3-for-5 with four RBIs of his own. Munroe, King and Mowry all had two-hit nights as well.
Louisville and Georgia Tech are back on the diamond on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
