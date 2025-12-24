Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 27, Toledo 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has ended their 2025 season on a high note, taking down Toledo, 27-22, in the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans.

Team Notes:

Louisville finishes the season 9-4. Jeff Brohm is the second coach in program history to win at least 9 games in each of his first three seasons, following Bobby Petrino who did it in his first four seasons.

Louisville improves to 14-13-1 in bowl games.

Louisville improves to 6-3 vs. Toledo.

Louisville holds its ninth opponent in 13 games this season scoreless on its opening possession. The Cards held three other opponents to a field goal.

Louisville rushes for 207 yards, reaching the 200-yard rushing mark for the 16th time under Brohm with a 15-1 record.

Louisville has two 100-yard rushers in back-to-back games for the first time since Lamar Jackson and Brandon Radcliff had 100-yard rushing games vs. Syracuse and Florida State in 2016.

Louisville blocks a punt for its ninth blocked kick in three seasons under Brohm.

Brohm moves to 28-12 at Louisville and 94-56 overall.

Player Notes:

QB Miller Moss was 16 of 24 passing for 153 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Moss was named Offensive Player of the Game.

RB Keyjuan Brown led all rushers with 112 yards on 15 carries for his third 100-yard rushing game.

RB Isaac Brown had 10 carries for 102 and 2 touchdowns. Brown had the 11th 100-yard rushing game of his career. Brown finished the season with 884 rushing yards on 101 carries. Brown's average of 8.8 yards per carry is the third highest for a season in program history (min. 50 attempts).

WR Caullin Lacy led all receivers with 6 receptions for 88 yards to go with an 11-yard run and 31 return yards.

WR TreyShun Hurry had 3 receptions for 28 yards and his first touchdown as a Card.

WR Antonio Meeks had 3 receptions for 26 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

LB Clev Lubin pushed his team-leading season sack total to 8.5 with 1.5 sacks today among 7 tackles, 4 of which were solo. Lubin was named Defensive Player of the Game. Lubin increased his team-leading TFL total to 13.5 with a pair today. Lubin added 2 forced fumbles to reach 3 for the season, which also leads the team.

DB JoJo Evans Jr. shared the Louisville lead with a season-high 8 tackles that included 5 solo stops, his first sack at Louisville, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery.

DB Corey Gordon had a career-high 8 tackles to share the Louisville lead, including 6 solo tackles, to go with his third TFL and second pass breakup of the season.

LB TJ Quinn shared the Louisville lead with 8 tackles, including 6 solo stops. Quinn pushed his TFL total for the season to 8 with 1.5 TFLs today.

DE AJ Green blocked a punt for the first blocked kick of his career and had 4 tackles with 1 solo stop, including his 6th TFL of the season.

DL Micah Carter had his first sack and first TFL of the season.

P David Chapeau was named Special Teams Player of the Game.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jeff Romance (Imagn Images)

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Chip Trayanum (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets tight end Jacob Petersen (89) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) and wide receiver Antonio Meeks (15) celebrate a touchdown pass against the Toledo Rockets during the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Antonio Meeks (15) catches a touchdown pass against the Toledo Rockets during the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm raises the trophy after defeating the Toledo Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) is interviewed by ESPN reporter Ashley Stroehlein for winning the offensive MVP award after defeating the Toledo Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) displays his defensive MVP award after defeating the Toledo Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals players celebrate after defeating the Toledo Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals players celebrate after defeating the Toledo Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; A skirmish breaks out between the Louisville Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) is tackled by Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Martez Poynter (8) during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) is tackled by the Louisville Cardinals defense during the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Kenji Christian (10) avoids the tackle of Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Guerad (99) during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) rushes after a reception against the Toledo Rockets during the second quarter at the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) avoids a tackle after a reception against the Toledo Rockets during the second quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Kalieb Osborne (7) avoids the pass rush against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a touchdown pass against the Toledo Rockets in the first quarter at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA;Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Treyshun Hurry (2) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Toledo Rockets in the first quarter at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm watches his team warm up before the Boca Raton Bowl against the Toledo Rockets at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; A view of the Boca Raton Bowl trophy before the game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)

