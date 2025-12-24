Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 27, Toledo 22

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
Louisville finishes the season 9-4. Jeff Brohm is the second coach in program history to win at least 9 games in each of his first three seasons, following Bobby Petrino who did it in his first four seasons.
Louisville improves to 14-13-1 in bowl games.
Louisville improves to 6-3 vs. Toledo.
Louisville holds its ninth opponent in 13 games this season scoreless on its opening possession. The Cards held three other opponents to a field goal.
Louisville rushes for 207 yards, reaching the 200-yard rushing mark for the 16th time under Brohm with a 15-1 record.
Louisville has two 100-yard rushers in back-to-back games for the first time since Lamar Jackson and Brandon Radcliff had 100-yard rushing games vs. Syracuse and Florida State in 2016.
Louisville blocks a punt for its ninth blocked kick in three seasons under Brohm.
Brohm moves to 28-12 at Louisville and 94-56 overall.
Player Notes:
QB Miller Moss was 16 of 24 passing for 153 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Moss was named Offensive Player of the Game.
RB Keyjuan Brown led all rushers with 112 yards on 15 carries for his third 100-yard rushing game.
RB Isaac Brown had 10 carries for 102 and 2 touchdowns. Brown had the 11th 100-yard rushing game of his career. Brown finished the season with 884 rushing yards on 101 carries. Brown's average of 8.8 yards per carry is the third highest for a season in program history (min. 50 attempts).
WR Caullin Lacy led all receivers with 6 receptions for 88 yards to go with an 11-yard run and 31 return yards.
WR TreyShun Hurry had 3 receptions for 28 yards and his first touchdown as a Card.
WR Antonio Meeks had 3 receptions for 26 yards and his first touchdown of the season.
LB Clev Lubin pushed his team-leading season sack total to 8.5 with 1.5 sacks today among 7 tackles, 4 of which were solo. Lubin was named Defensive Player of the Game. Lubin increased his team-leading TFL total to 13.5 with a pair today. Lubin added 2 forced fumbles to reach 3 for the season, which also leads the team.
DB JoJo Evans Jr. shared the Louisville lead with a season-high 8 tackles that included 5 solo stops, his first sack at Louisville, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery.
DB Corey Gordon had a career-high 8 tackles to share the Louisville lead, including 6 solo tackles, to go with his third TFL and second pass breakup of the season.
LB TJ Quinn shared the Louisville lead with 8 tackles, including 6 solo stops. Quinn pushed his TFL total for the season to 8 with 1.5 TFLs today.
DE AJ Green blocked a punt for the first blocked kick of his career and had 4 tackles with 1 solo stop, including his 6th TFL of the season.
DL Micah Carter had his first sack and first TFL of the season.
P David Chapeau was named Special Teams Player of the Game.
