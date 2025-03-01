Louisville Drops Game Two vs. St. John's to Even Series
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team saw its six-game winning streak snapped with a 13-7 loss against St. John’s on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Louisville (7-2) held a 5-4 lead after seven innings, but surrendered nine runs over the final two frames in the defeat.
Parker Detmers gave the Cardinals a strong effort on the mound on Saturday. The right-hander limited St. John’s to just two runs (one earned) over six innings.
The Cards jumped on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a run-scoring single from Matt Klein.
St. John’s (1-7) pushed a pair across in the third, but Klein notched his second RBI knock of the day in the bottom half of the inning to knot the score up at two apiece.
Detmers held the game at 2-all until his offense gave him the lead back on Alex Alicea’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
The Red Storm answered back with two runs in the seventh to edge back in front, however the Cardinals again had the answer.
Bayram Hot singled through the right side with the bases loaded, bringing two runs home to put Louisville back in front.
The Louisville bullpen was unable to hold it there though. St. John’s plated six runs in the eighth and tacked on three more in the ninth for the final margin.
Jake Munroe was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, reaching all five times he stepped in the box. Hot had a three-hit day as well, driving in a pair. Alicea, Klein and Zion Rose had two hits apiece.
Louisville and St. John’s will play the rubber game of the three-game series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
