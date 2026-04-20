Davis Homers Three Times, Louisville Beats Cal in Series Finale

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

BERKELEY, Calif. – The University of Louisville baseball team picked up an 8-5 win over Cal on Sunday in Berkeley, Calif.

Louisville (22-18, 7-11 ACC) got a three-homer performance from Tague Davis and excellent work from Brandon Shannon and Ty Starke on the mound in the victory.

After the Cards scored first on Friday and Saturday, it was Cal (20-18, 6-12) that got on the board early in the finale.

The Bears batted around, scored four times and chased Colton Hartman in the first inning. Shannon came on and got the final out, but the Cards trailed 4-0 after one.

Davis cut the deficit in half with one swing in the third. Zion Rose hit a one-out single and Davis followed with a two-run shot to right.

The Cardinals tied the game up two innings later. Davis picked up a two-out knock and Bayram Hot was hit by a pitch. Griffin Crain then dropped a single into right-center that scored Davis. Jimmy Nugent added a double inside the third base bag that plated Hot and knotted the game at four apiece.

Shannon continued to keep the Bears off the board and the Cards grabbed the lead in the seventh.

Davis struck again leading off the seventh, hitting a low liner out to right for his second of the day. Ben Slanker added a run to the lead later in the inning with a run-scoring single.

Cal got one back in its half of the seventh, but Davis stepped to the plate in the eighth and went deep for the third time to make it an 8-5 game.

Ty Starke took care of the final three innings for the Cards to seal the win.

Davis finished with four hits on the afternoon, including his fourth-multi homer game of the season and second of the weekend. The sophomore was the first Cardinal to hit three home runs in a game since Luke Napleton did so against Virginia Tech in March of 2024. Davis now has 24 on the season, just one shy of Louisville’s single-season record.

Shannon (2-2) allowed just one run on two hits over 5.1 innings of relief work. The right-hander struck out five in the win. Starke earned his first career save with the final three innings.

Louisville now returns home for its second matchup with Kentucky on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.

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(Photo of Tague Davis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)