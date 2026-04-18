Louisville Falls at Cal in Series Opener

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

BERKELEY, Calif. – The University of Louisville baseball team took an 8-5 loss at Cal on Friday night in Berkeley, Calif.

Louisville (21-17, 6-10 ACC) was playing in its first game in the Golden State since 2011.

The Cardinals used the long ball to get on the board early in Friday’s game.

Zion Rose had a one-out single in the first and Bayram Hot gave the Cards a 2-0 lead just four batters into the game.

Wyatt Danilowicz put zeros on the board in the first three innings and his offense gave him two more runs to work with in the fourth.

Tague Davis the first of his two homers on the night leading off the inning, making him the fastest Louisville player to reach 20 home runs since at least 2000. Kade Elam stretched the lead to 4-0 later in the frame with a sacrifice fly that scored Hot.

Cal (19-17, 5-11) finally broke through in the fifth, getting three runs home on five hits.

Davis got one of the runs right back with his second long ball of the day and 21st of the year.

However, Cal took its first lead of the night with a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. The Bears then tacked on two more on a homer in the eighth for the final margin.

Danilowicz ended with a no-decision after allowing five runs over 5.0-plus innings. The southpaw struck out eight.

Eight of nine Louisville starters recorded a hit on the night, led by Davis’ two-homer game.

Louisville and Cal continue the weekend series on Saturday with first pitch set for 5 p.m. ET.

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(Photo via Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)