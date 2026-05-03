Louisville Falls in Series Finale at Wake Forest to Complete Sweep

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The University of Louisville baseball team lost 7-5 in the series finale Sunday at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Louisville (26-22, 10-14 ACC) was swept for the first time this season and has lost four in a row.

Louisville’s hottest hitters got the day started in a big way on Saturday.

With two outs and nobody on in the top of the first, Tague Davis sent a solo home run over the right field wall for his 30th long ball of the season. Davis became just the third player in ACC baseball history to reach the 30-homer mark.

After a walk to Bayram Hot, Jimmy Nugent ambushed the first pitch he saw and hit it way over the wall in left to make it 3-0 Cards. For Nugent, it was his ninth of the season and sixth in his last six games.

Wake Forest (32-17, 14-13) responded with two runs in its half of the first, then two more in the third and fourth innings and led 6-3 after four before pushing another across in the sixth.

The Cardinals took advantage of a wild throw on the infield to plate a run in the eighth and then loaded the bases with the potential tying runs with just one away in the inning. However, a pop up and strikeout left all three runners on.

Louisville had one final chance in the ninth. Ben Slanker doubled home a run with one out, putting the tying runs in scoring position. For the second straight inning, the Cardinals were unable to get the runners home after a strikeout and pop out ended the game.

Zion Rose and Lucas Moore had two hits apiece to lead the Cardinals on the day.

Casen Murphy (0-2) was hit with the loss after allowing four runs over 2.0 innings. Ty Starke, Aaron England and Peter Michael each had scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

Louisville will travel to Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday for the annual Battle of the Barrel at Vanderbilt. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

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(Photo of Louisville Players: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)