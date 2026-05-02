Louisville Drops Game Two at Wake Forest to Clinch Series Loss

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The University of Louisville baseball team lost in walk-off fashion for the second consecutive night, losing 6-5 at Wake Forest on Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Louisville (26-21. 10-13 ACC) had a 5-4 lead heading to the ninth inning on Friday night.

The Cardinals got a walk and throwing error to put runners on the corners to start the top half of the frame. However, a double play erased the two lead runners, and a groundout ended the half-inning without Louisville adding to its lead.

Wake Forest (31-17, 13-13) would capitalize in the bottom half. A leadoff single was followed by a walk. The Cardinals then had a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt that allowed the tying run to score. After another walk loaded the bases, a hit by pitch forced home the game-winning run.

Brandon Shannon (2-3) was hit with the loss after allowing the runs in the ninth. The freshman had thrown scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth prior.

Tague Davis continued his record-setting campaign in the loss, homering in the fourth and eighth innings. The sophomore led off the fourth with a solo shot to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead. Davis then launched a solo homer in the eighth to break a four-all tie.

Davis extended his Louisville single-season home run record to 29 with his fifth multi-homer game of the season. He added two more RBIs to his total as well, giving him 83 on the year.

Jimmy Nugent stayed hot at the plate with a two-run homer in the second inning, his sixth in the last nine games. The Cardinals also got a run in the fifth on consecutive doubles from Ben Slanker and Kade Elam.

Ethan Eberle gave up four runs over 6.0 innings while receiving a no-decision. The southpaw struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Louisville and Wake Forest wrap up the weekend on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

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