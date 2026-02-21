Louisville Downs Nebraska in Amegy Bank College Baseball Series Opener

ARLINGTON, Tex. - Heading down to the Lone Star State to take part in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, the Louisville baseball program was able to start their weekend on a positive note, taking down Nebraska 4-2 on Friday at Globe Life Field.

The No. 15 Cardinals (3-2) have now won three consecutive games since losing their first two to drop their season-opening home series against Michigan State. Playing in an in-season tournament in Texas for the third time in the last four years, UofL is 6-1 in these events with the victory over the Cornhuskers (3-2).

Louisville collected eight base hits, with seven of their starters contributing to the effort, although the team as a whole was just 3-for-16 with runners on base. Outfielder Griffin Crain (2-2, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) and first baseman Tague Davis (1-3, HR, RBI, BB) both drove in runs for the Cardinals.

Left-hander Ethan Eberle (5.2 IP, 4 K, 4 BB, 7 H, 2 ER) once again got the first start of the weekend, and he put together a solid outing on the mound. While he had as many strikeouts as he did walks and allowed a runner to get to scoring position in every frame he pitched, he still came one out away from a quality start - allowing just an RBI single in the third and solo home run in the fifth.

At the plate, Louisville was slow to get going, batting just 0-for-9 with runners on bases over the first five innings. However, they finally started to get going down the stretch.

After falling behind by a pair of runs, the Cardinals put up a three-spot in the sixth to take the lead. Kade Elam (1-4, 2B) scored on a throwing error to get UofL on the board, then Crain smacked a two-run ground rule double to put them in front. An inning later, Davis launches a 374-foot solo home run to pad their lead.

Once Eberle's day on the bump was done, the Louisville bullpen made sure Nebraska did not mount a comeback. Right-hander Jack Brown (2.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H) got the Cardinals out of the sixth and then tossed scoreless seventh and eighth innings, then lefty Aaron England (1.0 IP, 2 K) shut the door in the ninth for his first career save.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their run in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, and take on Michigan. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Feb. 21 at 12:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on FloSports and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

(Photo of Ethan Eberle: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

