Three Cardinals Invited to USA Collegiate National Team Training Camp
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three University of Louisville baseball student-athletes have been invited to training camp for the USA Collegiate National Team.
Tague Davis, Lucas Moore and Zion Rose will head to Cary, N.C., to participate in the training camp. Fifty-six of the premier non-draft-eligible college players will compete in a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series from June 29-July 3.
The first game will be played June 29 in Kannapolis, N.C. Games 2-4 will be at the National Training Complex in Cary, with the series finale set to be played in Fayetteville, N.C.
USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team following the game on July 3.
The Collegiate National Team will play in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series in various locations across Japan on July 8-13. The remaining players from the Collegiate National Team Training Camp will play in a Fourth of July game against the Appalachian League Select Team in Kannapolis.
The Louisville trio give the Cardinals 25 overall players that have been invited to compete at Team USA training camp under Dan McDonnell. Thirteen of those 25 have gone on to play for the Collegiate National Team.
Davis had an explosive first season in a Louisville uniform, setting the program’s freshman home run record with 18 on the season. The Philadelphia native was named a Freshman All-American after hitting .283 with the 18 long balls and 52 RBIs.
Moore had a breakout sophomore season this spring that saw him lead the country with 53 stolen bases and finish second nationally with 85 runs scored, both of which ranked as the second-highest single-season totals in program history. Moore was a first team All-ACC selection, hitting .341 with 18 extra-base hits and 49 RBIs.
Rose is heading to national team training camp for the second consecutive season. The sophomore built off his Freshman All-America campaign in 2024 by hitting .310 with 16 doubles, 13 homers and a team-best 67 RBIs this spring. Rose was also dynamic on the basepaths, going 31-for-34 in stolen bases, and joined Moore on the All-ACC first team.
(Photo of Lucas Moore: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
